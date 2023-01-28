During the Jan. 17 Isanti County Board meeting, commissioners approved the purchase of a new Tandem snow plow truck and appointed a county surveyor for a four-year term.
“This is a need that we have in our highway department,” Justin Bergerson, Isanti County engineer said of the snowplow purchase. “As of recent news, we just had another truck go down — catastrophic failure that would require a total engine rebuild — so we’re getting nickeled and dimed on our old fleet.”
The truck the highway department is looking to purchase is a 2024. The chassis truck from Boyer Trucks costs $138,754, and the truck box as well as snowplow accessories from Towmaster, LLC, costs $163,366, for a total of cost of $311,139.
Bergerson confirmed the cost of the plow was included in the 2023 budget.
Commissioner Mike Warring asked what year the truck was that experienced the failure, and how long they usually last.
“It was a 2004 I believe,” Bergerson said. “They say a plow truck on average for MnDOT will last about 10 years, 10-12 years.”
Bergerson explained the problems include the quick corrosion build up the trucks experience, as well as short life it would live due to driving 35 mph most of the time.
After brief discussion, the board unanimously approved the purchase of the new plow truck.
The commissioners also appointed a county surveyor after three bids were received, one sent after the bid deadline.
Community Land Solutions and Hansen Surveying were the two companies that sent proposals to the county on time. LHB was the third received proposal the morning of the meeting.
“This appointment is set to begin Feb. 1, so we really don’t have time to delay this decision,” County Administrator Julia Lines said.
She confirmed that there is no concern about the costs in this decision, as the budget has already been set.
“The budget amount has been set for surveying services — it’s either $60,000 or $65,000 annually — that’s set in the budget,” Lines said. “Whoever the board selects today will have to live within that budget.”
Commissioner Bill Berg reached out to employees of both Hansen Surveying and Community Land Solutions (CLS) to receive input on their experience within their company.
“It’s a difficult piece because Don [Hansen Surveying] has been with the county for many, many years and now there’s this opportunity for this new company,” Berg said.
Isanti County has had Hansen Surveying as their appointed surveyor for over 25 years, making this a big decision. Berg looked at many parts of the company and what it will do for the coming years, for the county.
“I think the primary concern that I see over the next four years that [Hansen] staff was alluding to there, was the technology side of how the industry has changed so much, the staff size there, and then the potential greater interaction with county staff — having hours available,” Berg said.
“When it came to the two-man crew, the county surveying costs, — those kinds of things — there was about a $65 difference per hour between Don and between CLS. CLS was less,” Berg said.
Commissioner Steve Westerberg confirmed that the budget is already set.
“I’m just saying if it’s $65 less an hour, you may get more work, more time for your $60,000,” Berg said.
Commissioner Kristie LaRowe went on to ask about some of the feedback received about the technology with Hansen Surveying.
“Are you saying that their equipment is outdated or updated?” she asked.
“From staff comments, some of the concerns were that Don’s, some of his technology — computer programs, those types of things — are outdated,” Berg said. “Makes it more difficult for getting work done or communications.”
Looking at both companies, Berg pointed out another comparison between the two.
“Community Land Solutions, their proposal was very detailed of what they can do and like to do. And we didn’t have much from Don as far as he’s going to continue to do what he’s done in the past,” Berg said. “I’m just communicating from what came from staff.”
Commissioner Alan Duff asked if it’s required to have a four-year contract, and Lines confirmed it is a statutory requirement.
“I’m not one for making change if we don’t need to,” Warring said. “So I would support Hansen.”
After discussing the pros and cons, the board unanimously approved to appoint Hansen Surveying as the county surveyor.
Acres for Life
Isanti County Health and Human Services is the 2023 fiscal host for the region 7E Adult Mental Health Initiative.
Penny Messer, Health and Human Services Division leader, requested the approval of the contract between ICHHS and Acres for Life.
Acres for Life is a therapy and wellness center that will provide psychotherapy services including equine therapy to individuals with mental health diagnosis who are underinsured or uninsured.
Although there was no concern for the request, Duff did ask what equine therapy is.
“Therapeutic services for individuals that are dealing with emotional disturbance and it’s used as therapy with horses,” Messer explained.
Messer mentioned that this cost is covered by the state of Minnesota.
“We received a large grant each year to provide services to adults with severe and persistent mental illness,” she said.
The board approved the request unanimously.
