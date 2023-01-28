During the Jan. 17 Isanti County Board meeting, commissioners approved the purchase of a new Tandem snow plow truck and appointed a county surveyor for a four-year term.

“This is a need that we have in our highway department,” Justin Bergerson, Isanti County engineer said of the snowplow purchase. “As of recent news, we just had another truck go down — catastrophic failure that would require a total engine rebuild — so we’re getting nickeled and dimed on our old fleet.”

