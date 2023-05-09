The Isanti County Master Gardeners will host a presentation on “How to Save a Throw-Away Orchid” on Thursday, May 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Isanti County Government Center.

Jill Arnoldy, who has been an Isanti County Master Gardener for four years, has grown orchids for 50 years will taking online classes to learn more about them.

Load comments