The Farm Family of the Year was revealed during the Isanti County Board meeting on June 16.
Scott and Kristi LaRowe were the honorees of the University of Minnesota Extension’s 2021 award for Isanti County.
“I am proud to acknowledge Scott and Kristi LaRowe and their family,” said Rod Greder, University of Minnesota Extension’s agriculture and horticulture educator for the county.
The LaRowes operate a century-old 2,500-acre farmland in Isanti County, as well as 660 acres of farmland in southern Minnesota. In their farms, they raise corn, soybeans and small grains.
“They’re also innovators,” Greder added. “They grow rye for whiskey. They’ve grown other small grains for specialty markets. They’ve done identity preservation, which takes them time and work — by going after value-added markets, which we have to do these days to compete. They also use precision agriculture (Global Positioning System). They’re (at) the forefront of using new technologies.”
“All glory goes to our Lord,” Scott LaRowe said after his farm and family were recognized. “We go and we prepare our fields and we plant them, but he causes them to grow. It’s a fascinating thing when you’re a farmer, because you put the seed in the ground, and that seed has to die (to) give life, and that seed pours everything in that new plant right up to the fourth-week stage.
“We can see 90 million acres of corn being planted within three weeks. And it comes out of the ground. And it feeds a nation. It’s powerful. So it’s a great thing. It’s not about me, it’s all about Christ.”
The Farm Family of the Year is awarded to 87 counties across Minnesota. It recognizes farm families who have contributed to the agricultural industry and their local communities. The honored farm families are those who have made a significant contribution to the state’s agriculture and their communities.
Changes to the auditor/treasurer office
The Isanti County Board approved changing the office of auditor-treasurer from an elected to an appointed position during the same meeting.
Before the 4-1 vote, board Chair Susan Morris provided the rationale for moving forward with the decision for people who may have had questions, doubts, or opposed the change. She explained that more than half of the state’s counties have had an appointed auditor.
“And out of all of those situations, nobody has reversed it,” she added. “And the reason being is that because the efficiencies that are got through being able to appoint versus elected. Because we can’t be running county government by the 1940s model that we’ve been running it.”
Commissioner Mike Warring cast the sole vote against the motion.
“It comes down to the bottom line, are we willing to give up another right?” Warring added. “We have the right to vote. Are we willing to give that up because it would be the more efficient thing? I agree we have a tremendous auditor-treasurer (Chad Struss). ... But I don’t see any reason why he can’t function as an elected official division leader. ... I would not vote to take away anybody’s right to vote.”
Regarding the question of accountability, Morris said: “The State Auditor comes in every year and goes through all of our financial records very thoroughly. And so to say that they’re not accountable is not true. They are accountable to the state auditor. They’re accountable to us. And I can tell you, as commissioners, we hold very high regard in the importance of what a clean audit means to us is very important, because we care about the finances of the county.”
The county can now ensure that the most qualified person will be hired for the auditor-treasurer position through a hiring process.
Morris expressed her appreciation for Chad Struss, Isanti County auditor-treasurer. She said the county is fortunate to have him.
“Chad (Struss) needs to be on our leadership team, and with our new design as a county, he won’t say this publicly, but I know he’s excited about his potential new role here in Isanti County,” Morris said. “He has the qualifications and the vision to do an excellent job as a division leader. This new designed-to-customer-service model will make county government more accessible for all of you, for all of us. The goal and vision (are) efficiency and customer first.”
