The Isanti County Board of Commissioners held a discussion in regards to a change to the Veterans Services Office at its May 17 meeting.
It was the consensus of the committee to recommend moving the Veterans Services Office under the umbrella of Health and Human Services, hiring a Veteran Services officer as a supervisor, and placing Erin Yerigan (current office supervisor) in the office supervisor role permanently.
The personnel committee came to the conclusion to have the Health and Human Services Department as supervisor and included in the new Veteran Services officer’s position.
“With the departure of current Veteran Services Officer Dan Meyer, we have an opportunity to examine the structure of the department,” the committee wrote. “Through discussions with Mr. Meyer and HHS Division Leader Penny Messer, we have determined that it makes the most sense to post the new VSO opening within the HHS Division structure as a supervisor. This will allow for more collaboration between veteran services and HHS, but also still have the separate office location maintained. We also recommended returning Erin Yerigan to the Office Supervisor role permanently to help ensure consistent operations and recognize the additional workload that she will be expected to continue to carry.”
This raised some concerns for Commissioner Mike Warring.
“I really believe that the Veteran Services Office should stand alone. It’s a separate entity, group of people, and I’m not in favor of combining it,” he said.
With the idea of another department getting involved with the VSO, Warring continued to have more questions.
“Is that now going to be under the direction of the Health and Human Services, Family Services, area?” Warring asked. “Does that mean that, that director will have the final say of what goes on in the Veterans Service Office?”
Julia Lines, Isanti County administrator, said that would not be the case.
“The only difference would just be reporting to Penny (Messer) instead of reporting to me,” she said.
Warring was also concerned about veterans having to enter through another department just to get to the Veteran Services Office.
“They would have their own location and separate entrance,” Lines said. “The only difference you would see, or the person who’s hired for this role would see, they are just invited to the management meetings at Health and Human Services, so they get to know that team a little bit more. The benefit with that is they would start understanding a little bit more — not that they don’t — but more so what other services are offered.”
This also had Warring questioning if the veterans would have to deal with multiple people when coming to the office.
“It’s a little tougher for veterans to deal with more than one person,” he said. “That’s part of the issue for veterans that need help. They are very proud they served their country and they don’t like to spread it around, they like to keep it as isolated as possible, and that’s why I think we should have one person, not a whole team.”
Commissioner Dave Oslund understood how the veterans would not deal with any other people, as the other staff would be there just for immediate needs.
“I think where Penny’s staff come in is if everybody is gone, just answer the phones and take messages. They probably can’t do anything for the veteran that day until somebody gets in the office,” he said.
Warring wanted to confirm that if an active duty military member were to be called to deployment, that someone would take their place.
“I thought their support came from the state?” Warring asked.
Commissioner Susan Morris, who is on the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon committee, confirmed the state would still assist finding someone to take the position.
Warring said the staff should be trained in the Veteran Services officer’s position if they are absent.
Lines responded: “No, I don’t think people will fill in for the Veteran Services officer. If they are deployed, that’s when the state provides those services to us. It’s more so Erin’s role, we can provide some other help. Clerical help, phone help, those types of things, that would be more of the collaboration.”
Lines also mentioned that this idea was recommended by the current Veteran Services officer.
“Current VSO Dan Meyer actually made this recommendation because of part of the — I don’t want to say struggle — but part of the difficulty has been that they are just kind of this island, and they don’t feel like they are part of a bigger group or team and have those resources,” Lines said.
Morris also wanted to mention how great it is that there would be assistance if needed closer to the Veteran Services officer.
“To be in close proximity to each other when you’re serving a lot of the same folks is really important for the team building piece,” Morris said.
Chair Terry Turnquist, also mentioned it would be more beneficial than not having anyone at all.
“It’s still better than a locked door or sign saying ‘out fishing,’ ” he said. “I think it’s a better system moving forward.”
Lines confidently mentioned the purpose of the change.
“The goal really is to set the new veterans service officer up for success,” Lines said.
Morris let Warring know that they are on the same page.
“We hear you and we agree with you,” she said.
Warring is glad that the topic was discussed and will inform the community.
“I just wanted to be clear on it, since I didn’t see anything that came up on the notes,” Warring said. “The public knows now what we’re doing.”
The board approved the personnel committee meeting notes, unanimously.
Other news
At the May 17 meeting, the board was presented with approving 12-hour shifts for 911 dispatchers.
“We’ve had a struggle with keeping our dispatch center fully staffed, and obviously it’s a 24/7 operation,” Lines said. “The majority of the dispatchers really want to work these 12-hour shifts because they can work more one week and be off the next week.”
Lines said, because the Legislature is looking at the current statute, this has to be a temporary fix in favor of temporary 12-hour shifts to stay fully staffed.
“We are working on some new employees; however, there is a big training period,” she said. “You can’t actually be alone in dispatch until six months into your time here for good reason.”
The board approved unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.