The Isanti City Council, meeting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, learned of a local company looking to grow at a meeting held Tuesday, June 7.
Iron Eagle Farms requested to purchase property at 706 East Dual Blvd. NE in Isanti for $1. The purpose of the purchase is to create a 9,000 square foot facility to expand its business, which currently is located at the NHH Building in the Isanti Centennial Complex.
“They are very excited to purchase this property,” said Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim. “They aren’t asking any additional subsidies from us.”
Hillesheim said Iron Eagle Farms is a construction company that also collects the rolloff containers and trash from construction sites.
No one spoke at the public hearing for the proposal, but the EDA did have questions about the proposal.
EDA Member at Large Luke Merrill asked if the company was looking to hire more workers. Hillesheim said the company hopes to grow, but she said the company not have an exact figure in mind.
When Merrill expressed concern that the site would be used strictly for storage, several council members did not share that concern.
“That’s [growing our] tax base,” said Council Member Steve Lundeen.
Mayor Jeff Johnson agreed, adding, “If that were an empty lot, then I’d really be concerned. They’re building a building, and that increases the tax base and involves using utilities.”
The EDA approved the proposed sale unanimously.
Jubilee Days set for July 7-9
During the council portion of its meeting, Isanti City Council approved a special event permit for 2022 Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days.
“This is like the kickoff to the summer,” Johnson said before asking about several road closures.
“We plan to talk with the police department about several of those details,” said Melissa Bettendorf, Executive Director of the North 65 Chamber of Commerce in presenting the proposal. “We’re also working to recruit additional volunteers at the difference corners so we can have an additional presence there.”
The event will begin with a parade on Thursday, July 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Main Street and 5th Avenue and travel east along Main Street, then turn south on 4th Avenue before turning east on Elizabeth.
The parade then will move north on 2nd Avenue, east on Main Street, south on Railroad Avenue, then east on Broadway, then north Richard before it concludes.
Main Street will be closed from 2nd Avenue E to just west of the railroad tracks starting at 4 p.m.; that same area will be closed to traffic on Saturday, July 9 for Kids Day, which will feature games, music, craft vendors, outhouse races and more.
The Isanti Firefighters Rodeo will take place Friday-Saturday, July 8-9.
Soccer tournament at Isanti Soccer Complex
The Cambridge-Isanti Soccer Club received a special event permit to host a tournament at the Isanti Soccer Complex n Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is expected to bring roughly 300 people to the complex, but no roads will be closed and parking will be on-site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.