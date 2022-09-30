Isanti City Council approved two labor contracts as part of its meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The city reached an agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 for three years through Dec. 31, 2025.
The contract with the IUOE included a 4% wage increase in 2023, a 3.75% increase the following year, and a 3.5% increase in 2025. The city also agreed to pay $425 per year to each employee as a clothing allowance.
One other notable change is that newly hired employees will serve a one-year probationary period; previously the probationary period was six months.
The city also ratified an agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 217 on a three-year deal that also runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
The contract with LELS includes similar increases of 4%, 3.75% and 3.5% over the next three years and also increases the length of the probationary period to one year. Other additions included creation of positions for a police investigator special assignment and a school resource officer as well as capping longevity credit at five years.
After an extended closed-door session, council unanimously approved both motions. Council member Dan Collison abstained from the IUOE vote due to a conflict of interest.
Two businesses moving in Isanti
Following the council meeting, Isanti’s Planning Commission met and approved several businesses moving in the city.
One was a request by Amy Rockstad to build a 5,000-square-foot building at 108 Main St. E. Her goal is to create a boutique retail space called Rockstad Relics and Wares as well as three tenant spaces on the east side of the building.
The building will fill almost all of the 7,000-square-foot vacant lot but does not include any off-street parking. The city’s Downtown Overlay District allows flexibility for shared parking.
Community Development Specialist Ryan Saltis noted that the city’s zoning ordinance says one tree must be built for every 50 lineal feet of frontage. But the Planning Commission waived that requirement.
Rockstad said she hopes to begin work on the building in the spring.
The second was for a manufacturing building for a company called Special Tools Inc., a custom tool manufacturing company currently based in St. Francis. The company plans to build on a vacant 2.5-acre lot in the Industrial Park District just north of UPS.
The building with be a two-story, 12,000-square-foot structure with 14 parking stalls, including one handicap stall.
Both motions will be brought forward to council at its next meeting.
