Like many people in Isanti County, I watch the “workings” of the Isanti County commissioners from a distance.
It’s not that I’m ignoring what’s happening when that group meets on Tuesday mornings. We have a talented reporter, Nikki Hallman, at the meetings. And that happens to be the day we put the newspaper together each week, so I already have plenty on my plate at that time.
But there is a third reason I don’t attend meetings: They appear to be more of a squirrel circus than an actual governing process.
Take, for example, the recent wrangling over being a “Second Amendment Dedicated County.” It took four meetings – two Committee of the Whole meetings and two actual regular meetings – to become a “Dedicated County.”
What struck me in the reporting on all four meetings – which, if you’re interested, you can read by clicking on https://tinyurl.com/22ywmdsk – was when Commissioner Alan Duff admitted it was basically a symbolic resolution.
If that’s the case, why spend so much time on it? Are there no other issues facing the commissioners?
I do cover the workings of the Chisago County commissioners, and those meetings appear to be significantly different. The Chisago meetings can be time-consuming, but by meeting’s end that group often tackles more than 20 different issues.
What’s more, I see them working at each meeting to make decisions that best serve the interests of Chisago County residents.
In comparison, it appears the Isanti County commissioners, when viewed as a group, are more focused on sending messages to certain constituencies instead of taking care of the county’s business.
As an example, look no further than the need to hire a new county administrator. As county jobs go, you would be hard-pressed to find one more vital to functioning county government than that of the administrator.
Julia Lines tendered her resignation on Jan. 18, announcing that her final day would be March 9. That gave the commissioners almost two months to find her replacement.
Admittedly it took six months to find and hire Lines the last time this job was open; but right now, a full four months later, the commissioners seem no closer to having a new administrator than they were the day Lines gave them notice she would be leaving.
Hopefully there are efforts being made to resolve the impasse. And it is fortunate that Chad Struss is doing good work on an interim basis. But four months would seem to be more than enough time to find a solution and have a new person in place.
At this point, I think it’s reasonable to ask: What are the goals for this group, especially the three commissioners – Duff, Steve Westerberg and Kristi LaRowe – who have voted as a bloc on some of these amendment proposals, and voted as a group not to hire any of the finalists that were interviewed a short time ago?
These three are the trio that pushed the Second Amendment resolution, then denied the First Amendment resolution, which gives the appearance of talking out of both sides of their mouths. Why approve one amendment and deny the other unless there is an agenda? Hopefully there is no agenda, because that would be a poor tradeoff for two decisions that could possibly subject the county to potential lawsuits.
When I read stories about Isanti County commissioners meetings, it has a similar feel to rubbernecking an accident while driving down the road.
Hopefully the citizens of Isanti County will not suffer because of this wreck.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.