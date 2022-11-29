Isanti City Council moved forward on the South Brookview improvements project at its Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting.
This project focused on several Isanti streets: South Brookview Lane SW, Marion Street SW, Nina Street SW, Page Street SW and Eighth Avenue SW between Whiskey Road and Sixth Avenue SW. It included reconstruction of the streets along with curb and gutter repair.
“We started this process last winter,” said Isanti City Engineer Jason Cook. “The pavement had completely failed, but the curb was in reasonable shape. We asked residents about adding a sidewalk and we decided not to. And sewer and water were in good shape.
“So we basically rehabbed the pavement and spot repaired the curb.”
Because of the work involved, council looked at an assessment based on 25% of the assessable street cost, in accordance with city code.
“We estimated that the project would cost $596,000, of which $148,000 would have assessable,” Cook said. “That would have been an average assessment per parcel of $1,800.
“But the actual incurred cost came in at $509,000, which is $87,000 less that the original bid. That brought the assessable amount to $127,307.20 and breaks out to an average assessment of $1,571.69 per parcel. … That is 13.9% less than originally discussed.”
That assessment is based on a $15.85 per assessable foot of front footage; the tax will be different for each property owner depending on the amount of footage for their particular property.
The proposal before council was to offer residents a 10-year payment plan with a 4.54% interest rate, which by city policy was determined by setting a rate 1% over current market rate. That would result in an average yearly payment of approximately $200 per year starting in 2023.
Residents also are welcome to pay the full amount within 30 days to avoid the interest payments. There also is a deferment available to those over the age of 65, retired due to disability, active military, or currently experiencing hardship.
During the public comment portion of this assessment Luke Merrill, who recently was elected to Isanti City Council, said a neighbor who was new to the area was confused by what an assessment is and did not fully understand the letter and her responsibilities for payment.
A special assessment is a surtax levied on property to pay for specific infrastructure projects, especially roads and sewer lines.
“It’s hard to catch everybody [and explain],” Cook said. “But we had an open house, an improvement hearing and an assessment hearing. The goal is to attempt to reach everybody to talk about this.
“Anyone who has moved in, we’re willing to talk to them [to explain]. As for the letter, it is full of legal statements that we have to make.”
