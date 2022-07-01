Isanti City Council looked at ways to reconfigure the parking layout for the Isanti Firefighters PRCA Rodeo at its meeting on Tuesday, June 21.
The Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association presented an application for a special event permit for the event, which will be held Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10.
In particular, Council discussed the possibility of using the grassy area next to Rum River BMX as a possible staging area for the horses used in the rodeo instead of for parking.
Mayor Jeff Johnson and Council Member Steve Lundeen expressed interest in that idea, with the Rodeo Association expressing a willingness to repair any damage done to the area.
City Administrator Josi Wood said there is an agreement in place between the city and the BMX facility, and the BMX facility sells tickets to park in that area for its events. She added that the proceeds of those ticket sales are split between the city and the BMX facility.
“As far as I’m concerned, the grassy area is the city’s, and has always been the city’s,” Lundeen said. “We paid for that parking.”
Johnson suggested that rodeo officials speak with BMX officials about using the grassy area for rodeo horses during rodeo week.
Public parking for the event will be available at Isanti Primary School, Unity Park and the Unity Park baseball field, the BMX blacktop, in the grass on the west side of the Police and Fire Station, and the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo grounds.
Besides the rodeo, that area will feature a live band on both nights.
Snow-plow package purchased
The city was stung by the current combination of inflation and supply-chain issues in its purchase of a new snow-plow truck and equipment.
The 2022 budget authorized $218,565 for purchase of a vehicle and attendant equipment to replace a 2007 truck, the oldest in the city’s fleet. Purchase of the plow truck was approved at council’s meeting on May 3.
Price increases on the equipment raised its costs to $150,078 and pushed the truck and equipment $47,002.64 over budget. Waiting to purchase the equipment would make the new truck unusable this winter, and the vendor said it projects a higher price on the equipment next fiscal year.
Council unanimously approved the purchase of the equipment. City Finance Director Mike Betker said the cost overrun would be covered by money from the Streets fund.
Masucci named to PRC Board
Madisson Masucci was interviewed and then unanimously named to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Board.
Masucci earned a bachelor’s degree in Forest Science and a master’s degree in natural sciences and environmental education.
She currently is the Field Forester for the Minnesota DNR based in McGrath.
