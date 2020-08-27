Isanti and Chisago counties have taken steps to explore other options for providing public transit to its residents. Currently both counties utilize the Heartland Express for their public transit systems.
The Isanti County Board and Chisago County Board held their regular meetings Aug. 19 where both counties passed resolutions to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to solicit bids for continued public transportation in Isanti and Chisago counties.
Heartland Express has been the public transit provider for Chisago County since 1986 and for Isanti County since 1995.
Part of the resolution passed by Isanti County states, “whereas, commencing on or about approximately June 18, 2020, Isanti County has been in consultation with MnDOT regarding mutual concerns regarding the capacity of Isanti County/Heartland Express to provide transit administration in the jurisdiction.”
A press release signed by both counties states: “On Aug. 19, 2020, the Isanti and Chisago County Board passed resolutions to allow MnDOT to solicit bids for continued public transportation in Isanti and Chisago counties. We know this board action has generated some confusion and concern. We want you to know that both county boards very much value public transit and this service will not be going away, we are simply looking into options for potential expanded service to benefit the citizens of Isanti and Chisago counties who rely on public transit.”
“There will still be bus service in Isanti and Chisago counties, there might just be a different name on the buses,” Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris said. “Our goal is excellent service and we believe there are other agencies that have achieved this and they can bring their model here. Providing transportation service to our seniors, disabled and veterans will always be a priority for Isanti County.”
Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines explained that as part of the bid process, both Chisago and Isanti counties are looking for public transit service that will extend the services currently being offered, and bids could be received from private entities or other public organizations currently providing transit service.
Lines said both counties will be a part of the selection process. She said if no acceptable bids are received through the MnDOT solicitation process, then Heartland Express transit services will continue as is.
“We appreciate the professionalism of the Heartland staff in continuing to provide great service during this interim period, which is a difficult, awkward thing to do. And we will be as transparent as we can through this process moving forward,” Lines said.
During the public comment session, prior to the vote by the Isanti County Board, three Heartland Express employees and Heartland Express Transit Director Paul Smith pleaded with the board to postpone any decision to allow for more information to be presented, public input to be provided and to allow for input from other county department heads, especially from county departments that utilize Heartland Express services.
Chisago County resident Dan Krause, a driver for Heartland Express, talked about the importance of the work they do.
“This decision will have a lasting impact, not only on the employees of Heartland Express who have faithfully served our communities, but to the citizens who rely on us for their daily transportation needs,” Krause said. “For many in our community, we are the only transportation option available to them and oftentimes the only opportunity they have to interact with other people on a daily basis.
“During the current COVID pandemic, we have even risked our own health and personal safety to help those who need us most when other transit providers reduced service or refused rides. We were considered essential workers during the crisis, and unlike many other county employees, we didn’t have the luxury of working from home, shutting our doors to the public or achieving appropriate social distancing,” he added.
Krause said over the past two years, Heartland has seen a double-digit increase in ridership, which he attributed to employees’ excellent customer service and willingness to go above and beyond for its customers.
He also said Heartland is responsible for scheduling rides for veterans through the Isanti County Veterans Services and manages the volunteer driver program in both Isanti and Chisago counties.
“These are not part of the MnDOT contracted services and are just a few of the many examples of how we go above and beyond to serve our community,” Krause said. “These services will not be provided by a third-party provider. Services to our veterans and aging community who rely on our volunteer driver program to attend medical appointments outside of the county will cease if Heartland Express is dissolved.”
Krause urged the board to think about the families who be impacted by the dissolution of Heartland.
“The dissolution of Heartland Express will place 35 families out of jobs during a global health crisis and a struggling economy,” Krause said. “While it’s true that some drivers may be able find employment with a contracted provider, those jobs will not be full-time opportunities, will offer significantly less pay and will not have the retirement and health care benefits we have earned.”
Following his comments, Krause presented the board with his written statement that was signed by 21 employees of Heartland Express.
Ellen Fordahl, a 40-year resident of Isanti County and a 6-1/2-year employee with Heartland Express, asked the county to postpone or vote against the decision to outsource public transit in Isanti and Chisago counties.
“I’m asking you to consider some less quantifiable implications of a decision to cut 35 well-paying jobs. Many of us have chosen to work in the county in which we live in order to be close to home to care for elderly parents, special needs family members, school age children and grandchildren,” Fordahl said. “When I came in I saw that our vision is ‘A modern community where we are all treated as neighbors,’ and that’s how Heartland Express operates. ... I know who belongs to who and what the associations are. We’re supposed to be this dementia-friendly community, but if you bring in people from outside, they don’t know who goes into Walmart and might get lost and we have to go in and fish them out and bring them home and we know where they belong. If you bring in an outsourced company, they don’t have the time, they don’t have the connections, they don’t go to church here. They don’t know who belongs to who like we do. We’ve made that our business.”
Smith said he took the morning off to speak with the other Heartland employees, not as their director, but as their friend and co-worker.
“I would just ask to look at the bigger picture, the larger scale of how this will impact not only our department, the people that work here, but as was touched on, the larger community we serve. Services that will be lost for the veterans, the aging community and the personal connection,” Smith said. “I know our department has had struggles for a long time. This last year hasn’t been the easiest for us; we’ve come through. As the director, I take responsibility for the problems that have occurred during my tenure here and understand that changes needed to be made are being made and is a work in progress for us. Despite the drama that has surrounded our department, we have made great strides forward that I don’t know is necessarily represented here or with just a quick glance from a distance here.”
Smith encouraged the board to look at the solidarity represented by the number of Heartland employees in attendance at the meeting.
“We are a united group here and despite the issues we’ve had, it is a group of people that care about each other and care about the community they serve,” Smith said.
Smith reminded the board that Heartland is fully funded through the spring of 2021, so there is no need to rush into any decision.
“What I would just like to leave as a closing statement or sentiment is just my appreciation for my staff. I just can’t express enough how much respect I have for them and the way that they do perform their jobs with the community,” Smith said. “Every one of my drivers and dispatchers and everyone that works for me truly cares about the people we serve. They look after them; they are more than a job to them.”
Prior to the vote approving the resolution, Lines said the agenda item has been discussed for at least a couple of months.
“So this is obviously a difficult agenda item and something that I know that the commissioners are not taking lightly and neither are the Chisago County commissioners,” Lines said. “As you know the county is looking organizationally for efficiencies in customer service improvements and this is a decision that’s really a business decision that’s a part of it. I know that we understand that this could have a potential impact on many of our employees’ lives and I appreciate the heart-felt words that were shared today, which again, makes this a really difficult decision to consider.”
