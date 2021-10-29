A new place for the community to gather has opened in Bluebird Park in Isanti.
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson and Isanti City Council Member Steve Lundeen officially opened Bluebird Amphitheater during a ribbon-cutting celebration held Saturday, Oct. 23. The council officially approved the building of Bluebird Amphitheater at a cost of $298,884 in June.
“I want to thank everyone for joining us out here today,” Johnson said. “This project has been an ongoing effort for over a decade now. We’re excited to finally be able to bring this feature to life. This new amphitheater will be a great venue for city events for years to come and we’re looking forward to putting it to use starting next year with a number of events and programs.”
Johnson stressed the new amphitheater is for the entire community.
“It will also be available for residents, schools, performance groups, organizations to use for ceremonies and events, so we can’t wait to gather with the community in this new space,” Johnson said.
Lundeen has been leading the effort for over a decade to get an amphitheater built.
“It’s just an idea that I had; I’ve been planning and wanting to get this done,” Lundeen said. “It took the council and Alyssa (Parks, Recreation and Events coordinator Alyssa Olson) to get it here. It’s not mine, it’s ours. It’s not just for the city of Isanti, it’s for the community. And I’ve always been very community-strong orientated.”
Lundeen feels the amphitheater will help bring the community more together.
“It’s going to bring people here, I think it’s going to be a great thing. One thing I’ve always said many times, ‘You build it, they will come.’ And Isanti is growing leaps and bounds and there’s nothing else in the area like it,” Lundeen said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing. Alyssa has put a lot of work into this thing, and she’s the one that go it to where it’s at for us at this point. She’s got ideas, plans, and I think she’s doing a great job of it. Thanks again, I appreciate your support on this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.