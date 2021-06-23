The city of Isanti received some good news regarding the bid for its Main Street reconstruction project to begin later this summer.
During the Isanti City Council meeting June 15, City Engineer Jason Cook explained the city received six bids for the Main Street reconstruction project, with bids ranging from the low bid of $406,786 to the high bid of $472,571. Cook said the engineer’s estimate for the project was $467,000.
“The bids came in very well,” Cook said. “Main Street, just as an extra piece to add, that is that assessed project that we’re following the process for, and with those very good bids, it is anticipated to be a little over a 10% reduction in each person’s assessment with these numbers that we got, so very good on that.”
Cook admitted he was a little nervous about the bids, since it’s already June, but was pleased with the results.
“With how hungry some bidders are, we originally were going into this worried that bids might be high, since we’re bidding in June here, that’s a little later, but man, it’s a great time to bid, even now,” Cook said.
North Valley Inc. came in with the low bid of $406,786 for the Main Street improvement project. Cook said he was also recommending the council approve the two alternates to go along with the Main Street project: constructing Heritage Walk improvements at a cost of $105,790 and Eagle Park parking lot improvements at a cost of $54,991. He said the city had budgeted $93,000 for Eagle Park improvements and $120,000 for Heritage Walk improvements.
Following discussion, the council approved the Main Street project, Heritage Walk improvements and Eagle Park improvements to North Valley Inc. for a total cost of $567,568.
Main Street improvements include reconstructing Main Street from Whiskey Road Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest. The Eagle Park improvements include reconstructing the parking lot in Eagle Park, located behind the Isanti Post Office. The Heritage Walk improvements include constructing a new walkway from Hillock Court to the school parking lot along the north side of Heritage Boulevard. This will fill in some of the missing trail segments along the north side of Heritage Boulevard.
The council reminded the public that work on Main Street would not start until after the Rodeo Jubilee Days events conclude on July 11.
Summer events
The council approved a special event permit to hold fireworks at 10 p.m. July 8 at Bluebird Park. There will be food trucks on site, with the fireworks expected to last 15 minutes.
The council also approved a special event permit to hold a Splish Splash Summer Bash kids day event at Bluebird Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 at Bluebird Park. The event will be free to the public and will include water slides, games and music, food trucks and kid-focused activities run by community organizations.
