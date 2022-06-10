Meet up with your friends and neighbors for some toe-tapping “old time music” at Triangle Park in Almelund from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic supper. Don’t want to cook? Order fresh-made pizza or subs from Rod’s Country Corner.

Come early to check out the Farmers Market, located at Rod’s Country Corner. The market is open every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. during the summer months.

Triangle Park is located at 37515 Park Trail near Immanuel Lutheran Church.

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Amador Town Hall, which is next to the Mercantile.

This is your chance to start summer with an old fashioned community get-together.

