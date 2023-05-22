Traditions are part of what makes a community thrive.
Max Malmquist has served our community well by capturing the facts and stories that built the foundation for who we are today. Max captured details of North Branch’s first high school graduation celebration in June of 1909. The Class of 1909 had three students. Despite this small number of graduates, hundreds of local residents attended the ceremony to celebrate and acknowledge the importance of this milestone in the lives of those three graduates.
This year’s Viking graduating class has over 200 students and our community’s strong legacy of coming alongside students to celebrate this important milestone continues to make our community shine. Support for our Viking graduates was evident at our North Branch Area High School Senior Scholarship Awards Night on Wednesday, May 10. Viking students from this year’s graduating class received over $175,000 in scholarships from a wide variety of community sponsors representing local businesses, civic organizations, North Branch staff, non-profits, public services entities, and families honoring the legacy of loved ones.
Hearing each of the scholarship sponsors tell the stories behind their scholarships was inspiring and deepened my appreciation for the rich history of our community paying it forward. Some of our community partners have created endowments, others fundraise all year long to provide scholarship opportunities. Our Viking students have big goals and dreams and these scholarships provide access and confidence for students to pursue their dreams.
There is something very special happening across our school district. Our students and families have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of this disruption cannot be overstated. Students need to be reminded of all of the doors of opportunity open to them. Embracing a spirit of abundance is so critical when amplifying purpose and passion. As a school system, we are not going to leave that up to chance. As our community comes alongside us to provide scholarships to Viking graduates, I see our students, families, and staff overwhelmed with gratitude.
We continue to highlight the Class of 2023 on our Facebook page. Our graduates are embracing a multitude of paths, and it is rewarding to see them excited about their future. Many thanks to our Viking community that continues to partner with us to expand learning opportunities for our students. Each time a community member says “yes” to working in partnership, a student’s life is impacted. Scholarship night was one of many traditions that makes me proud to be a Viking. Thank you for your impact!
Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.