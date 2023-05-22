Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

Traditions are part of what makes a community thrive.

Max Malmquist has served our community well by capturing the facts and stories that built the foundation for who we are today. Max captured details of North Branch’s first high school graduation celebration in June of 1909. The Class of 1909 had three students. Despite this small number of graduates, hundreds of local residents attended the ceremony to celebrate and acknowledge the importance of this milestone in the lives of those three graduates.

