Freedom is a wonderful thing. I’ve always had a thirst to do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted.
At the age of 14, I was itching to get my driver’s license to go out with friends anytime — with my parents’ approval. I had a job at 16 and could buy my own clothes and other miscellaneous things.
At 18, I joined the United States Navy. Now I had little to no freedom, but I knew everyone else did.
When I returned home, I struggled to enjoy my freedom. Being told what to do by others was a battle. “I don’t have to listen to you, I’m free now,” is what I would think. Although, I still had morals I lived up to.
Getting through that process, and seeing what it’s like to have freedom as an adult, made me realize how “free” our country really is.
Compared to most countries, we are very lucky. I have learned to be more appreciative of things, every single day. And that includes many things that are stated throughout our Constitution.
The First and Second amendments have been hot topics this year in Isanti County.
And for starters, everyone is entitled to their own opinion about them, even if you don’t agree with someone else.
Read that again.
It’s so disappointing to see how disrespectful people become when others express their opinion. It’s our right to do that, and it’s your right to openly disagree. I understand there is also passion that plays a huge part in some reactions.
I am here to simply exercise my freedom of speech in regards to the ban on books. And it’s OK if you don’t agree.
There is a common theme among the books that are being banned, or requested to be removed, or relocated in/from public and school libraries. They fall along the lines of what can be considered touchy subjects: mental health/suicide, LGBTQ culture, and religious and sexual topics.
Personally, these are things we should talk about, so in the future we can have safe and constructive conversation, peacefully. Younger generations could also learn from some of these books.
I am not a parent, so I can’t place myself 100% in a parent’s shoes, but I understand there are certain things you wish to teach or explain to your children at specific ages. The unfortunate part of that is, social interaction and social media may intervene.
Recently, a parent explained to me they thought it was a good idea not giving their kids cell phones until the end of their high school years. However, their kids were pushed out of their friend circles at times because they didn’t know about that “one video” everyone was watching.
Similarly, kids will find out through others at school information you may not be talking about at home. Even if you don’t want them reading that book that explains human body parts at a young age, they might hear it from a classmate and will eventually take an anatomy class before graduating high school.
The book “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins was on the list of Top 13 Challenged Books. I read this in high school, by choice. Hopkins’ style of writing is similar to poetry. I truly enjoyed reading her books.
However, “Crank” is about a drug that a young teen is introduced to. Thinking back on it now, I never once considered what it would be like if I did that drug while reading the book. Or did I think about drugs at all.
It’s fiction.
This book was about someone my age — at the time — that I could relate to, but that didn’t mean I wanted to do exactly what she was doing. I haven’t even touched a cigarette in my entire life.
I was more interested in boys. And what do you know, I don’t have children. My mother was a teen mom, and I have family members that are addicts.
Just because you read it in a book, watch it in a movie, hear it in a song, or see it on the street, does not mean you will repeat it.
It’s like that saying: If your friend jumped off a bridge, would you jump, too?
Nikki Hallman is the community editor of the County News Review.
