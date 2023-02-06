As we turn the corner into February, a common question is, “How long is winter going to last?” Winters in Minnesota are cold and frustrate us by often extending through the middle of April. But we are Vikings and winter can’t hold us back from thriving! Kids of all ages in our community continue to embrace winter by staying on the move, getting outside, and being creative and social. Here are three ways to thrive through the rest of this winter season.
#3: Say yes to a community education offering. I attended a community education activity this week, and my learning was enhanced by the diverse group of current students, alumni, parents of current and former students and community members. It was so much fun!
#2: Get out and enjoy the trails. I have picked up cross country skiing for the first time and a parent (shout out to Karen Bovitz) told me to check out Irving and John Anderson County Park in Isanti County. Wow! The beautiful, groomed trails are perfect for a brisk winter walk or cross country skiing adventure. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention our wonderful Wild River State Park in Chisago County. People come from all around the state to enjoy what we have in our backyard. I can’t wait to discover all the outdoor adventures across our community.
#1: Attend a student activity. From choir and band performances, One Act Play, Robotics, Speech and Knowledge Bowl competitions to athletic events including basketball, wrestling, hockey, dance and gymnastics.
Our students are learning so many life lessons: how to be gracious in victory and defeat, not always getting what you want yet being a strong team player, and becoming better version of themselves. I have witnessed a couple of our student athletes confront significant injuries, and I wish they knew the impact they have by staying engaged and supporting their teammates. These experiences help all of us be better human beings, through direct and indirect participation. Come join us for a Viking Adventure that will leave you inspired.
Winter is full of opportunities to engage in, so let’s continue bundling up and thriving through this winter season!
Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.