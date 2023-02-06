Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

As we turn the corner into February, a common question is, “How long is winter going to last?” Winters in Minnesota are cold and frustrate us by often extending through the middle of April. But we are Vikings and winter can’t hold us back from thriving! Kids of all ages in our community continue to embrace winter by staying on the move, getting outside, and being creative and social. Here are three ways to thrive through the rest of this winter season.

#3: Say yes to a community education offering. I attended a community education activity this week, and my learning was enhanced by the diverse group of current students, alumni, parents of current and former students and community members. It was so much fun!

Load comments