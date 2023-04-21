Brent Stavig colorNEW.jpg

Brent Stavig

As Election Day approaches for Rush City Schools, understanding how the proposed bond referendum impacts our community is important. On Tuesday, May 9, residents of Rush City Schools will decide whether to invest $28.4 million into key improvements for C.E. Jacobson Elementary and Rush City High School.

The school board feels confident that reinvesting in the district’s current facilities is the best long-term solution for Rush City Schools. The district is not proposing new facilities, but rather proposing critical investments for current facilities to continue their use for decades to come. These improvements, such as expanding the High School, updating roofs and HVAC systems, will improve and protect the environments in which students learn. By funding these improvements through a bond referendum, the state contributes funding, the repairs are completed efficiently, and future maintenance dollars can be used for other needed improvements.

