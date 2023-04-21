As Election Day approaches for Rush City Schools, understanding how the proposed bond referendum impacts our community is important. On Tuesday, May 9, residents of Rush City Schools will decide whether to invest $28.4 million into key improvements for C.E. Jacobson Elementary and Rush City High School.
The school board feels confident that reinvesting in the district’s current facilities is the best long-term solution for Rush City Schools. The district is not proposing new facilities, but rather proposing critical investments for current facilities to continue their use for decades to come. These improvements, such as expanding the High School, updating roofs and HVAC systems, will improve and protect the environments in which students learn. By funding these improvements through a bond referendum, the state contributes funding, the repairs are completed efficiently, and future maintenance dollars can be used for other needed improvements.
In addition, the proposed plan improves the ability of the district’s current facilities to better meet today’s needs. Dedicated spaces to serve Special Education, and other programs and support services such as counseling, mental health services, and intervention and enrichment services are included in the proposed plan. Other components of the plan include a dedicated health classroom, additional collaboration space, expanded space to support Career and Technical Education, and much more. For a full list of improvements included in the bond referendum, visit OurTigersOurSchools.com/plan.
This decision is one that residents will make. Question One costs $22 million and Question Two costs $6.4 million. For a $250,000 residential property in the district, the estimated tax impact would be $8.66 per month starting in 2024 if Question One passes and an additional $11.42 per month if Question Two also passes. If both questions are approved, the estimated tax impact would be $20.08 per month starting in 2024. Residents can find their specific tax impact at OurTigersOurSchools.com/cost.
Early voting by mail or in person at the Rush City Schools District Office is available now through Monday, May 8. We encourage our community to be informed before going to the polls on Tuesday, May 9.
Brent Stavig is the superintendent for Rush City Schools.
