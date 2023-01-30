Mike Harley Color.jpg

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings season will be one that fans will remember for years to come. Despite the letdown of another early playoff exit, the journey to the 13 wins picked up by the team took fans on an emotional roller-coaster on almost a weekly basis. It was a great first season as head coach for 37-year-old Kevin O’Connell and 41-year-old general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but now the scrutiny will be heightened as the pair head into their second offseason.

With a roster that was mostly comprised of players that were acquired by former general manager Rick Spielman, the Vikings did a great job of taking advantage of the talent that was already in the building. However, as the season progressed, it became clear that the Vikings defense was nowhere near the level it needed to be at to be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders.

