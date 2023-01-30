The 2022 Minnesota Vikings season will be one that fans will remember for years to come. Despite the letdown of another early playoff exit, the journey to the 13 wins picked up by the team took fans on an emotional roller-coaster on almost a weekly basis. It was a great first season as head coach for 37-year-old Kevin O’Connell and 41-year-old general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but now the scrutiny will be heightened as the pair head into their second offseason.
With a roster that was mostly comprised of players that were acquired by former general manager Rick Spielman, the Vikings did a great job of taking advantage of the talent that was already in the building. However, as the season progressed, it became clear that the Vikings defense was nowhere near the level it needed to be at to be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders.
Fixing said defense with be the first order of business for Adofo-Mensah as the offseason begins. Following the playoff loss to the New York Giants on Jan. 15, the team terminated defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
While the change was almost inevitable based on how poorly the defense played down the stretch of the season, firing Donatell does not fix the most glaring issues facing the defensive unit. Several of the most prominent defensive players on the roster are now in their 30s and playing under large contracts. Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks, and Za’Darius Smith would be among the most notable of that group.
Adofo-Mensah will now be tasked with the responsibility of restructuring some of these contracts to free up salary cap space, as well as drafting young talent that can step in and play important roles immediately. The 2022 Vikings got very little production from its rookie class, especially on the defensive side of the football. That can’t happen again with the next draft class as the team will almost certainly lose some veterans that are taking up too much cap space.
I haven’t even mentioned the impending contract extension that All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be eligible for this offseason. Jefferson will almost certainly become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, and the Vikings would not be wise to play around and try to lowball the superstar. Minnesota will also have tough decisions to make regarding popular offensive players that could be cap casualties. Wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook are some of the names that could be asked to take less money.
Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell maximized the roster in 2022 that was mostly left behind from the previous regime, but now the real work begins for the pair as they move into 2023. It is very likely that the Vikings will win less than the 13 games won this past season, but the brain trust must find a way to keep the team competitive while moving away from some high-profile veterans. The fan base will have sky high expectations moving into next season, and the pressure will be ratcheted up if the team struggles out of the gate.
There is old saying in sports when success is found: “Once you create the beast, you have to feed the beast.” Winning 13 games in the first year under Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell was a fabulous way to establish a winning culture, but now the real test will be sustaining that success on a year-to-year basis. 2022 was a thrilling honeymoon period for the pair of young leaders as the team finished the regular season with a stunning 11-0 record in one-score games.
The playoff loss to the Giants was a sobering moment for the franchise, and now the real work begins for Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell as they attempt to meet the high expectations of the fan base moving into 2023.
Mike Harley is a sports writer for the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.