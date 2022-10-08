Sara Paul.jpg

Supporting students to be ready to learn is critical to our school district’s success. I had the opportunity this weekend to connect with superintendents across the state, and take time to pause and reflect on where we have been over the past two years. It made me so grateful and proud to live in this community and to serve the students, staff and families of NBAPS!

Our ongoing focus on providing stability for students and families has been critical in ensuring students feel secure, safe, and have a clear sense of belonging. In the fall of 2020, with very little COVID-19 data to inform decisions, we created the NBAPS Safe Learning Continuum. To provide stability to families, we prioritized flexibility and choice, giving families two quality options: full time distance learning or full time in-school learning. We knew that adjusting mitigation strategies would be critical to providing safe learning environments, and we wanted families to know they could count on sending their kids to school each day, and that we would be making necessary adjustments to ensure safe learning environments. Our Safe Learning Continuum continues to proactively prepare students and families if a shift is needed, so that mitigation strategies do not come as a surprise and everyone feels as ready as possible to adjust.

