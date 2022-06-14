The Kanabec-Isanti County Farm Bureau will sponsor Breakfast on the Farm during June Dairy Month on Saturday, June 18th from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Haubenschild Family Dairy Farm
The farm is located between Cambridge and Princeton at 35050 Nacre St. NW, in Princeton.
Visitors will see where milk comes from, watch a live in-action modern dairy operation, and meet the Haubenschild farm family.
The facility is a sustainable, environment-friendly 1,600-acre farm with about 2,500 dairy cattle operated by a three-generation family that is passionate about conservation, recycling, renewable energy, protecting the environment, caring for their animals, and ensuring the highest quality milk and food production.
Breakfast on the Farm will feature a petting zoo, the opportunity to watch cows being milked, see how cows are fed, what they eat, and where they sleep on soft recycled fiber beds.
Visitors are invited to ride tractor and horse-drawn “people-mover” wagons with farm guides who provide a 10-stop informational farm tour.
Visitors will enjoy a pancake breakfast catered by Chris Cakes, who is known for flipping pancakes. The breakfast also includes fresh cold milk along with sausage, juice, and coffee for $5.
Exhibits with samples, recipes, and more will be handed out by Princess Kay, local ag businesses, and organizations.
All the cows are treated like queens-for-the-day, every day. The Haubenschild Farm, which has earned the “National Dairy Quality Award,” milks about 1,400 cows three times per day. They ship 12,000 gallon (200,000 glasses) of high-quality milk per day.
The cows and their babies are featured at the Minnesota State Fair Miracle of Birth Center.
A unique feature of the tour will be to learn how the cows’ manure is used to create biogas and electricity. The biogas runs a generator that supplies 2,000 kilowatt hours per day of ‘Green cow power’ electricity.
The electricity produced powers the farm and 40 homes through East Central Energy.
The biogas takes 21 days to produce, not 21 million years like fossil fuels do. The biogas process also minimizes manure odors, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and provides clean recycled fiber for bedding the cows.
The farm has earned the ‘Minnesota Environmental Initiative Award for Energy Efficiency’ and the USDA Renewable Energy and Rural Conservation Award.
