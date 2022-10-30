Cambridge Housing Limited Development brought a proposal to create apartments on the Maple Ridge Townhomes site to Cambridge City Council at its Monday, Oct. 17, meeting.

The company, which is based in St. Louis Park, plans to buy 3 acres of land owned by Walker Levande on the site located on Old Main Street South just north of Cambridge Christian School and south of the existing Maple Ridge Townhomes. The plan is to build a 65-unit affordable housing development on that site.

