Cambridge Housing Limited Development brought a proposal to create apartments on the Maple Ridge Townhomes site to Cambridge City Council at its Monday, Oct. 17, meeting.
The company, which is based in St. Louis Park, plans to buy 3 acres of land owned by Walker Levande on the site located on Old Main Street South just north of Cambridge Christian School and south of the existing Maple Ridge Townhomes. The plan is to build a 65-unit affordable housing development on that site.
Paul Keenan, vice president of development for Reuter Walton, the company spearheading the proposal, presented the plan for a variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments in the development.
The company asked for one deviation from code: The company does not want to build a garage, but code would require two parking spaces per unit, one of which must be a parking garage.
“We have 147 stalls for 65 apartments, which is roughly one stall per bedroom,” Keenan said. “We looked at providing underground stalls initially, but we would have to insulate the underside of the garages, and that would cost about $35,000 per underground stall.
“We also priced some above-ground garages, and that came to $2,600 per stall. To provide 65 covered stalls would cost between $1.75 and $2.3 million added to the project, which we can’t financially support. We would have to pass that along to the residents, which we don’t want to do.”
The Planning Commission’s final vote on the project was 3-3 because of the garage issue, and Council also expressed concerns about the lack of garages.
Council Member Mark Ziebarth asked if it would be possible to have some garages instead of one for every unit, and Keenan pointed out that the statute requires one garage per unit, so a variance would still be required.
Council Member Bob Shogren, while in favor of more housing in the city, was concerned about the chance this would open the door to breaking ordinances in the future.
“The city has an ordinance, and if we allow garages to not exist in this project, we’re going to set a precedent,” he said. “Developers are going to ask for a variance from the ordinances the city has established.”
City Administrator Evan Vogel said he did not feel it was precedent-setting because it used a Planned Unit Development tailored to the current economic conditions, and the PUD can be changed when it ends after determining if conditions have changed as well.
City Attorney Jay Squires agreed, adding: “A PUD gives Council the ability to relax restrictions in a situation where the city feels it is gaining from the exchange. … The question for Council in a situation like this is, ‘Is the city getting enough to relax that particular requirement?’”
The answer to that question depended on the council member asked. Shogren’s reply was: “I want to be really clear that I am not against affordable housing. I just want to make sure that everybody is treated the same way.”
Mayor Jim Godfrey said the council is faced with a choice.
“There is a public benefit to having affordable housing available,” he said. “If the choice is garages that mean no project, I lean towards having the project. I like Mark’s idea to have some garages available.”
Council eventually was presented with a motion to create a summary motion for the project, and a stipulation was added to require no fewer than nine parking stalls be created. But that number did not satisfy Council Member Lisa Iverson.
“I will vote against that,” she said.
The final vote was 2-2 for the proposal, with Ziebarth and Godfrey in favor while Iverson and Shogren opposed. Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley was not in attendance at the meeting.
Because of the tie vote, the project has been tabled until council’s next meeting on Monday, Nov. 6.
Public hearing for PHA
Deb Barrett, the housing director in the Finance Department, presented a five-year plan for the city’s Public Housing Agency to the city’s Economic Development Authority.
She proposed, and the EDA approved, to hold a public hearing on the plan on Monday, Dec. 5, at 5:45 p.m.
