The Friendship Café is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Friendship Café is located at 140 Buchanan St. N in Cambridge.
The Main Entrée, which costs $7, comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread, and dessert. Here are the Main Entrée’s for the week ahead:
Thursday, May 19 – Swedish Meatballs with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.
Friday, May 20 – CENTER CLOSED.
Monday, May 23 – Mock Chow Mein.
Tuesday, May 24 – Lasagna.
Wednesday, May 25 – Fish with Cheesy Potatoes.
Thursday, May 26 – Baked Chicken with Baked Potato.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) is available for $6.50, while a Turkey or Ham Wrap with a cup of soup or salad is $8 and a Chef Salad or Taco Salad with bread is $8.
ALL applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment the Friendship Café takes cash or check.
SENIOR MEAL DELIVERY PROGRAM
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at 763-689-655) the night before or the morning of, between 8 and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number, and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $27.50/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week, to 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.