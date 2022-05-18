The Friendship Café is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Friendship Café is located at 140 Buchanan St. N in Cambridge.

The Main Entrée, which costs $7, comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread, and dessert. Here are the Main Entrée’s for the week ahead:

Thursday, May 19 – Swedish Meatballs with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.

Friday, May 20 – CENTER CLOSED.

Monday, May 23 – Mock Chow Mein.

Tuesday, May 24 – Lasagna.

Wednesday, May 25 – Fish with Cheesy Potatoes.

Thursday, May 26 – Baked Chicken with Baked Potato.

Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) is available for $6.50, while a Turkey or Ham Wrap with a cup of soup or salad is $8 and a Chef Salad or Taco Salad with bread is $8.

ALL applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment the Friendship Café takes cash or check.

SENIOR MEAL DELIVERY PROGRAM

If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at 763-689-655) the night before or the morning of, between 8 and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number, and address.

Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $27.50/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week, to 763-689-6555.

