The Frandsen Family Foundation has once again offered full two-year scholarships to technical college for local 2022 high school graduates.
This year 24 students from Braham, 56 from Pine City, and 31 from Rush City will attend one of several regional technical colleges, completely tuition free. In addition, the Foundation will be granting each student $1,000 per year for books and supplies.
Now in its fifth year, the Frandsen scholarship is offered to any student graduating from high school in Braham, Pine City, and Rush City as well as Frederic and Luck, Wisconsin.
Nancy Mach, administrator of the Frandsen Family Foundation, highlighted the fact that there are no requirements for students to receive the first-year scholarship other than their high school diploma and a commitment to full-time college attendance for the first year.
“Students must enroll full time at an approved technical college,” Mach explained. “To receive the second year’s scholarship, students must maintain an acceptable grade-point average during their first year and complete a minimum of 24 credits that year.”
Dennis Frandsen of Rush City is chairman of the Frandsen Family Foundation and owner of Frandsen Bank & Trust, Plastech Corporation, and Miller Manufacturing. He highlighted some of the goals that he hopes to accomplish with these scholarships.
“We want to provide means for students to get postsecondary education without the overwhelming burden of student debt that hampers so many today,” he said. “While we recognize the value of a four-year degree for some professions, we also want to encourage students to consider the trades, where opportunities abound and they can start earning a good living in just one or two years.”
Mach noted that a total of 113 students from the five high schools will benefit from the scholarship for the 2022–2023 academic year. Their studies will cover a wide range of vocations, including construction, electrical, health care, agriculture/veterinary, business, information technology, cosmetology, automotive, and culinary arts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.