Chisago County is making a push to designate Fish Lake Park as a regional park within the state of Minnesota, which would trigger a number of improvements to the park.
Last month Chisago County commissioners reviewed a 10-year plan for the park, which is located at 43308 Elmcrest Ave. in Harris. The plan was presented by Joseph Tart, Parks and Trails director for Chisago County, and Sarah Evenson, a landscape architect for Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., a planning and landscape architecture firm based in Minneapolis.
“The initial work on this master plan began in 2018,” Tart said. “In October we began working on this again to freshen it up, and I think this has morphed into an awesome plan.”
Tart said the work in October began by viewing past work documents while also visiting the site. Then county and park workers met with HKGi representatives to put together a resolution for the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to make it a regional park.
“We think this is a strong application,” Evenson said. “It’s unique because it has Fish Lake, and Fish Lake is beautiful. The Minnesota DNR has recognized it as a high-quality lake, and it provides a lot of high-quality, family-oriented outdoor recreation.”
Moving from a county park to a regional park would open up new avenues to pay for the Fish Lake Park improvements.
“The GMRPTC has the authority to provide funding for parks with a regional designation,” Evenson said. “You have to prove that it meets certain criteria to receive greater funding.”
Kurt Schneider, the county’s Environmental Services director, said: “Regional designation is how we can pay for this. The GMRPTC makes important recommendations to the Legislature, and that’s where we go to pursue Legacy funding for this park.
“This is what we’ve done for our regional trails, and there are millions of dollars for the trails. We believe we can bring millions of dollars to this park as well.”
During the presentation, Evenson said the plan focused on resource management and programming opportunities, while also developing a prioritized list of projects to pursue – with estimated costs. Much of the information as to park needs came from a community survey taken in January.
One of the goals of the survey was to gauge necessary improvements to the park.
“The beach is over capacity on a lot of days in the summer, so expanding the beach capacity was important to a lot of respondents,” Evenson said. “People wanted to see a safe road crossing along Elmcrest Avenue, and people wanted to explore areas of the park that aren’t very accessible, including the wetlands, while expanding the trails.”
The proposal included development plans for both the east and the west sides of the park as well as the trails.
Developments on the east side of the park can include overlooks and boardwalks, a small shelter for picnicking, and an archery range. On the west side there are a number of potential improvements, including the boat launch and a new ADA-accessible paddle launch, a floatable play course, a new bathhouse, camper cabins and a play area, and other additions.
The development plans for the trails includes an ADA-accessible natural surface trail on the north loop on the eastern portion of the park, as well as other trail improvements.
The proposal also offered a programming plan, which Evenson said is an important part of Regional Park applications, while also presenting a cost analysis of the work.
“We broke down the phases of work into three ‘buckets,’” she explained. “One is for the priority projects, and those are centered around the beach and the outdoor, lake-based recreation. The second is for the ‘growth’ projects, and that includes the larger pavilion and the camper cabins.
“And then we have the east side of the park, which are the trail and natural area projects.”
The estimated cost of the priority projects is $3.27 million; the growth projects are estimated to cost $3.33 million while the trail projects are estimated to cost $3.97 million.
“I think this is glorious,” said Chisago County Commissioner Dan Dahlberg, whose District 5 includes the park. “This is an energetic project, but I think we can get it done. And I think it’s going to be a draw to the community and a highlight of the community.”
Tart said the timeline for the work depends on how quickly the GMRPTC would grant regional park status.
“As of right now, it is open for applications,” he said. “I believe the [available] funding went up from $10 million to $14 million, but I believe they will only fund $3 million to $4 million max at one time.”
Evenson added, “The most we’ve seen is $2.2 million so far.”
But Schneider emphasized that the plan is a 10-year document.
“If we can get ourselves queued up and on the list, and build the overall competence of the plan, I’m confident we can really get the funding we need to make big progress with this park – maybe sooner than we might expect,” he said. “We’ve been successful that way with our trails.
“This is a good plan, and we think we can be competitive with it.”
The Chisago County commissioners unanimously approved the plan and also drafted a resolution to present Fish Lake Park as a candidate to become a regional park.
