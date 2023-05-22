FIsh Lake 0518-1.jpg

Fish Lake Park in Harris is taking steps toward improved amenities by changing its status to a regional park within the state of Minnesota.

 Submitted photo

Chisago County is making a push to designate Fish Lake Park as a regional park within the state of Minnesota, which would trigger a number of improvements to the park.

Last month Chisago County commissioners reviewed a 10-year plan for the park, which is located at 43308 Elmcrest Ave. in Harris. The plan was presented by Joseph Tart, Parks and Trails director for Chisago County, and Sarah Evenson, a landscape architect for Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., a planning and landscape architecture firm based in Minneapolis.

