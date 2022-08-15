The Magnus & Friends Festival will take place, Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Magnus Veterans Foundation, located at 16861 North Diamond Lake Road in Dayton.
It’s going to be a fabulous event with great music, food/beverage trucks, veterans booths and more.
The day of entertainment will include a Kids Karnival, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. That event will include free games with prizes, carnival foods and treats.
Touch of Magic, face painters and balloon artists will be there from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a bicycle giveaway drawing for twelve (12) lucky kids at 4 p.m.
Musical entertainment for the event features Hitchville, a local group that will play starting at 1 p.m.; Royal Pop, with band members coming from New York City, Chicago and the Twin Cities, starting at 4:30 p.m.; and Matt Tucker from Nashville, North Carolina starting at 7 p.m.
At 3 p.m., everyone can hear from special guest speaker Captain Mitch Torrel, U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Officer. Captain Torrel, a Minnesota native, was called upon to lead a Humanitarian Aid Response Team in Tham Luang, Thailand.
As the operations officer responsible for senior level coordination between, military, civilian, and diplomatic entities, Captain Torrel helped develop, coordinate, and implement a rescue plan across cultural and linguistic divides.
The Tham Luang Cave Rescue was a resounding success, saving the lives of all trapped 12 soccer boys and their coach in the flooded cave as depicted in the National Geographic Documentary Film “The Rescue.”
Magnus also will hold a MEGA-Raffle, with tickets are on sale now and at the event. Winners will be drawn on the day of the Festival.
We have two separate raffles: the prize for the first raffle is a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. The price per ticket is $25.
The second raffle, with tickets on sale at $5 each, includes eight different prizes:
1. Guided Hunting Trip to LeBlanc’s Rice Creek in Little Falls, Minnesota. This is a pheasant hunt package for six hunters, with a wild game dinner and cabin rental. It is valued at $2,000 and donated by Deerwood Bank.
2. Swarovski 10×42 E Range Binocular/Laser Rangefinder. This gift is valued at $3,500 and donated by Diamond Products.
3. Polaris Adventures Veterans Ride Stay – Side by Side / Snowmobile experience. Winner chooses; the stay is at Arrowhead Mountain Lodge in Cimarron, Colorado. Travel voucher included, as well as gift items. This gift is valued at $2,500 and donated by Polaris.
4. Clam X-600 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter, Striker Winter Jacket , Bibs, Vexilar & Gift. This gift is valued at $2,000 and donated by a private party.
5. Minnesota Wild hockey tickets, memorabilia & gift items. This item is valued at $1,200 and is donated by a private party.
6. Minnesota Viking football tickets, memorabilia & gift items. This item is value at $1,200 and is donated by RBC Wealth Management.
7. Cabela’s $1,000 gift card & gift items. This item is valueat $1,250 and donated by Diamond Products.
8. Home Depot $2,000 gift card & gift items. This item is valued at $2,200 and is donated by Diamond Products.
Buy your MEGA-Raffle tickets at Magnus Veterans Foundation during normal business hours, which are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or call Diane at 763-639-1573.
Event tickets are $30 each, while kids 12 & under are free. To buy your tickets, go to www.magnusveteransfoundation.org and click on events.
You may also purchase on event day, and wristbands will be provided so you may re-enter.
Proceeds from the Inaugural Magnus & Friends Festival will be used to support veterans and family members with FREE specialized health care at Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus in Dayton.
