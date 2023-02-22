Sara Paul.jpg

Valentine’s Day brings the opportunity to show those around us that we care about them. Two events happened this past week that left NBAPS feeling the love!

An annual community event that many look forward to is the Candlelight Night at Wild River that took place last Saturday. The Candlelight Night included hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and a huge bonfire. This event would not happen without the commitment from countless volunteers, including members of our North Branch Area High School National Honor Society. One of the best ways to feel the love is to do something kind for others. Hundreds of candle lit bags lined the ski trails. I can’t imagine how much planning, coordination and time it took to get everything into place as the sun went down. As a community member enjoying the event, I am so grateful for all the volunteers that came together to make it so enjoyable!

Load comments