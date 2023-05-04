Election Day quickly approaches for Rush City Schools. On Tuesday, May 9, district residents will decide whether a two-question bond referendum would invest $28.4 million into key improvements for C.E. Jacobson Elementary and Rush City High School.
As Election Day draws near, it can become increasingly confusing with the circulation of secondhand, and sometimes inaccurate, information. For that reason, the district encourages everyone to be an informed voter by visiting the district’s dedicated referendum website — OurTigersOurSchools.com — which is the primary source for accurate, reliable, and transparent information about the bond referendum.
Some of the most frequent questions the district has responded to are, 1) Why is the district pursuing a referendum now? 2) What happens if the proposed bond referendum fails? and 3) What is the cost and tax impact of the project?
Why is the district pursuing a referendum now? The Rush City School Board feels confident that the proposed plan prioritizes what is needed to continue educating students and address critical maintenance needs. Ultimately, state funding that addresses the district’s increasing facility needs is limited, and current maintenance budgets cannot fund the full scope of improvements on May’s ballot.
Rush City High School, built in 1993 with no significant renovations since, and C.E. Jacobson Elementary School, built in 1965 with renovations completed over 20 years ago, both require critical facility improvements.
Addressing these facility needs as smaller projects over several years is less cost-effective than doing a single project that addresses all needs now. A combined project secures a single interest rate that avoids the effects of future inflation. Similar to a home, you wouldn’t build it one room at a time, but build the entire house and use a mortgage to pay for it over time. Rush City Schools is proposing to address all facility needs in a single project to reduce the costs to implement those improvements and to impact students sooner rather than later.
What happens if the referendum fails? The truth is that the district’s facility needs will not disappear. Class sizes will increase and students will continue to lack dedicated, appropriate space for programming and support services. If the proposed referendum fails, the district will need to find an alternative solution to best address facility needs, and alternative solutions are likely to be less cost effective.
In addition, the district would not receive the $1.8 million dollars from the State of Minnesota’s Ag2School Tax Credit if it uses other funding sources.
What is the cost and tax impact of the project? For a $250,000 residential property in the district, the estimated tax impact would be $20.08 per month starting in 2024 if both questions pass ($8.66 per month for Question One and $11.42 per month for Question Two). A tax calculator is available for all property owners to find their estimated tax impact at OurTigersOurSchools.com/cost.
Question One, which proposes improvements to both schools, costs $22 million. Question Two, which proposes additional improvements at Rush City High School, costs an additional $6.4 million. If approved, the bonds would be paid over a 22-year period.
This is an important community decision, so please take time to review all the information at OurTigersOurSchools.com, and make your voice heard by voting on or before Tuesday, May 9.
If you are unable to vote on Election Day, keep in mind that early voting in person is available until Monday, May 8 at the District Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Early voting will be open until 5 p.m. on May 8. Additional voting information can be found at OurTigersOurSchools.com/vote.
Brent Stavig is the superintendent of Rush City Area Schools.
