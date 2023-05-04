Brent Stavig colorNEW.jpg

Brent Stavig

Election Day quickly approaches for Rush City Schools. On Tuesday, May 9, district residents will decide whether a two-question bond referendum would invest $28.4 million into key improvements for C.E. Jacobson Elementary and Rush City High School.

As Election Day draws near, it can become increasingly confusing with the circulation of secondhand, and sometimes inaccurate, information. For that reason, the district encourages everyone to be an informed voter by visiting the district’s dedicated referendum website — OurTigersOurSchools.com — which is the primary source for accurate, reliable, and transparent information about the bond referendum.

