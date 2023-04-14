Last Saturday evening I bellied up to a bar on the edge of the University of Minnesota campus to watch the Gophers attempt to win their first hockey national championship in 20 years. Just over five minutes into the first period, Minnesota got on the board when freshman John Mittelstadt slammed home a goal following a sloppy turnover by Quinnipiac.
The bar went wild, and the Gopher faithful were feeling good about the prospects of finally getting a championship after all these years.
Several hours later, those positive vibes were shattered when Quinnipiac scored the game-winning goal just 10 seconds into the overtime period to defeat the Gophers 3-2. All of the sudden the bar went quiet, and moans of the plight of being a Minnesota sports fan could be heard from multiple people.
While it was another gut punch for me as a lifelong Minnesota sports fan, in a strange way, the meltdown felt fitting. My first memory of being a Minnesota sports fan was watching the Vikings blow it against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game in 1998. At 32 years old, I don’t even remember the Twins winning in 87 or 91. All I’ve ever known is the pain.
The Lynx gave us several championships in the last decade, and I enjoyed each one of them. As much success as the Lynx found, even they broke our hearts when generational talent Maya Moore decided to walk away in her prime at just 29 years old. The team has never been the same since.
The Twins haven’t won a playoff game since 2004. In that span, the team has somehow found a way to lose an incomprehensible 18 playoff games in a row. The Timberwolves haven’t won a playoff series since 2004 and have been the doormat of the league for most of the 19 years since. The Wild have made the playoffs eight out of the last nine years, but have not advanced past the second round since 2003.
We got a new Major League Soccer team in 2017, with Minnesota United joining the MLS. While the team is still relatively new to the market, even the Loons have broken our hearts already. In the 2020 Western Conference final match against Seattle, the Loons held a 2-0 lead with just 15 minutes left in regulation time. Then in miraculous fashion, Seattle rattled off three straight goals before the final whistle and stole the potential championship appearance from the Loons.
I don’t have enough space in this column to cover all the debacles the Vikings have provided us over the years, and I’m sure many of you would rather not revisit that history anyway.
It’s not just the professional teams either. The University of Minnesota has provided dismal showings in various sports year after year, not to mention the scandals that have tarnished the reputation of the athletics program in Dinkytown.
Of all the metropolitan areas that boast teams in all four major professional sports in the United States, Minneapolis-St. Paul has the longest championship drought at 31 years. Losing has become part of our identity, but I no longer view it as a negative anymore. I am beginning to take pride in the losing. In a way, I feel it builds character.
Sure, it’s hard to not envy cities such as Boston or Los Angeles, but at what point does winning become boring? When those cities win, it’s just expected. The next time a Minnesota sports team wins a title, it will be a highly emotional experience for our fan base that has been tortured for so long.
After the initial sting of the Gophers’ stunning loss to Quinnipiac last weekend, I found myself shaking my head with a smile on my face. It is our lot in life as Minnesota fans. Many people believe the sports gods are against us. While I won’t go that far, it is amazing how our teams find the most unlikely ways to blow the biggest games. In order to deal with the trauma our teams continuously provide us, I will be embracing the losses from this day forward.
I’m excited for the future of Minnesota sports and all the anxiety they will most assuredly give us in the years to come. My only request: Please just give me one major professional championship before I die!
Mike Harley is a sports writer for the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.