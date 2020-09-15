Do you dream of owning acreage in the country? Have an existing farm that is in need of a plan? Do you want to expand into selling farm products to the public? Desire to be self-sufficient while living on the land?
University of Minnesota Extension will equip you with the education and resources to be successful. All are welcome to join an online information session about the Fall/Winter workshop series on Sept. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The eight-week course is designed to provide rural landowners with information and resources to enable them to be good stewards of their land. The course will begin with goal-setting and individual property inventory, then address soil, plant, water and animal management basics plus much more. You will get to hear from experts and learn from your peers.
The curriculum will address a growing need for information regarding small acreages. The series incorporates knowledge and experience from a team of instructors to address topics including: what do you have and what do you want, what you can do with your land, protecting water quality, what to do about weeds, pasture management, getting down and dirty with soils, caring for and managing your animals, and discuss many legal aspects affecting farm operations. The series also includes farm tours and a farmer panel discussion.
You will meet weekly (in-person or online) for eight weeks starting Oct. 21. In person meeting location is yet to be determined. All social distancing guidelines will be followed. Many sessions will be online for safety reasons and to lessen travel demands.
For more information and to register for the Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. information session, contact Rod Greder at 320-591-1662, or email gred0014@umn.edu. To see the course brochure and to register, go to https://z.umn.edu/SmallFarmRegistration. Follow https://www.facebook.com/pine.county.extension for course updates.
