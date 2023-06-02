East Central Minnesota Pride will hold the 18th ‘Pride in the Park’ event on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 5 p.m. in Robinson Park in Pine City.

The event is a celebration of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning) community of Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties.

Load comments