Edina Realty agents and their families participated in a drive by food drive on April 28 which yielded over 600 pounds of food and $600 in cash donations for local food shelfs.
According to North Branch and Forest Lake managing broker Lisa Nephew, the drive was a great way of supporting the community during a time of need.
“Edina really understands the importance of supporting our neighbors in this time of need,” Nephew said. “We know that there are so many children and elderly at home that need this food. Edina as organization has raised 60,000 through our foundation and our offices wanted to do even more in our local communities.”
The event consisted of a day of pickups throughout the community, concluding at North Branch, Braham and Forest Lake food shelfs where donations were made to help support local families.
“Our agents shared on Facebook and then everyone sent us their address. They labeled the bags ‘Edina Realty.’ We drove around and picked up the food and delivered to the local food shelves,” Nephew said.
For more information on Edina Realty contact Lisa Nephew at 612-207-8245 or Lisanephew@edinarealty.com.
