Despite a cool and snowy spring, oak trees will soon be at risk of oak wilt infection. Oak wilt is an invasive fungal disease that kills all of Minnesota’s oak species. Not pruning or cutting oaks from April through July is the easiest way to prevent the spread, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

April is the average start of the period when there is risk of oak wilt infection on fresh cuts or wounds. Spring temperatures can be unpredictable, so the exact date varies. You can use the University of Minnesota Extension’s oak wilt in Minnesota page (extension.umn.edu/plant-diseases/oak-wilt-minnesota) to find daily updated oak wilt risk for your part of the state.

