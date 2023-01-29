The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources currently is asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota.
Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar, and two in-person public meetings for those who wish to connect directly with an area wildlife manager on the topic. Written comments will also be accepted via email at DeerGoalSettingSurvey.DNR@state.mn.us or mailed to: Barb Keller, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155.
Comments must be received by Feb. 13 to be considered in the goal setting process.
“We’re excited to hear people’s thoughts and encourage anyone with an interest in deer management to give feedback on deer population trends in the areas where they live, work and recreate,” said Todd Froberg, DNR big game program coordinator.
The DNR establishes deer population goals — how much of a population increase or decrease is desired in a particular DPA — as part of managing the state’s wild deer.
Population goals established in this process will provide direction for deer management in DPAs for a 10-year period, with a midpoint review at the five-year mark. Goal blocks and the DPAs that comprise them are established based on similar habitat, land uses, deer populations and deer hunter distribution.
The targeted DPAs this year are:
* DPAs 152, 155, 156, 157, 159, 172, 183, 221, 222, 225, 248, 249, 604 in the East Central Uplands goal block; and
* DPAs 219, 223, 224, 227, 229, 235, 236, 285, 338, 605 in the Sand Plain/Big Woods goal block.
The online feedback portal will be open until Feb. 13. Participants will be asked to complete on online questionnaire and indicate whether the deer population in a particular area should increase, decrease, or stay the same and provide their rationale.
In-person meetings during the last week of January will present information about each goal-setting block, seek participant input and allow DNR wildlife staff to answer participants’ questions.
“We strongly encourage people to join us for the webinar and in-person meetings,” Froberg said. “Anyone may participate, regardless of affiliation or knowledge of the process, and we’ll present useful information, answer questions, and provide participants several options to share their opinions.”
Meetings are scheduled:
* 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in the auditorium at the Pine Technical and Community College, 900 4th SE, Pine City, for the East Central Uplands goal block.
* 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Dakota B Room at Dakota County Technical College, 1300 145th East, Rosemount for the Sand Plain/Big Woods goal block.
Complete details about each goal block, how to participate in the process, meeting schedules and how to access the questionnaire are listed on the DNR’s website (mndnr.gov/mammals/deer/management/population.html).
In 2019, the DNR updated its deer population goal-setting process, which previously obtained input through citizen advisory committees and in-person public meetings. The new format is designed to increase participation and encourage varied perspectives.
The DNR is committed to responsive and responsible deer management for the benefit of all Minnesotans now and in the future. Visit our deer management page (mndnr.gov/deer) to learn about the many things we do to manage one of Minnesota’s most popular animals.
