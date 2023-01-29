The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources currently is asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota.

Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar, and two in-person public meetings for those who wish to connect directly with an area wildlife manager on the topic. Written comments will also be accepted via email at DeerGoalSettingSurvey.DNR@state.mn.us or mailed to: Barb Keller, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155.

