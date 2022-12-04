Preschool Storytime
Children and their families are invited to preschool storytime on the first and third Wednesday of the month, December through February, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers!
The dates are Dec. 7 and 21; Jan. 4 and 18; and Feb. 1 and 15.
Storytime is recommended for ages 3-5, though siblings are welcome with adult supervision.
Jumbo Candyland
Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at the library!
We will be playing a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The game will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. While you wait, enjoy some regular-sized games and other activities, or bring your own favorite game to play with friends and family!
This event is recommended for ages 5 and up and is sponsored by the Rush City Friends of the Library.
Music at the Library
‘Tis the Season to enjoy great music at the Rush City Public Library!
There will be an evening of Christmas carols and requests with local musician Troy Heling and friends on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Area musicians and singers are invited to join in and share your talent and instruments. Otherwise, everyone is welcome to sing along or just listen!
Bring a mug of coffee, tea, or cocoa – or make one with our library Keurig – and relax and enjoy the sounds of the holiday season.
Holiday Lego Derby
Kids will be zoomin’ and cruisin’ at the Holiday Lego Derby on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rush City Public Library.
Use Lego bricks to create things that “Go!” and see how fast your design is as you race others to win prizes.
Please leave personal Lego bricks at home as all materials will be provided.
This event is recommended for ages 6-12.
The Rush City Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 240 W. 4th St., Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3948.
Visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn) for more news and events.
