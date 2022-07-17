Fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun for a day at the ballpark watching the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday, Aug. 21!!
The game features a pre-game ceremony for Dan Gladden and Cesar Tovar, who are being inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame.
There also is a give-away of a Hall of Fame collectible pin set featuring Gladden, Tovar and former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.
We will board the bus at approximately 9 a.m. from two or three central pick-up locations to be determined, and return at approximately 6 p.m.
Cost of the trip is $64 per person, which includes motorcoach transportation and game ticket. The seats are on the lower level/section 126, along the third-base line and in the shade.
Refunds will NOT be given for cancellation. You can find someone to use your ticket or contact Carline Sargent to try to find someone to purchase the ticket.
Kids are welcome to join you on this day trip and can meet at TC’s Clubhouse to get their picture taken with TC during the third inning!!
For more information, contact Carline Sargent at 612-270-3403 or cometravelwithme@gmail.com.
