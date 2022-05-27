Day of Service for North Branch students May 27, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Fourth-grade students clean some of the engines at the North Branch fire hall. Photos by Jorge Perales Members of the North Branch National Honor Society picked up trash alongside Highway 95. Members of the Junior ROTC clean up around Fireman’s Park and at the Harris baseball fields. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students at North Branch Area Schools took part in a Day of Service around the community on Friday, May 20.Among other tasks shown, students completed cleaning projects at Harder Park and at the Chisago County Community Center, among others. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Readers' Choice Voting Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review May 26, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River May 22, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
