Use wire, beads, and bangles to create a piece of bling for your favorite tree during the Beaded Tree Jewelry program at the North Branch Area Library.Geared to ages 14 to adult, the event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18.Masks may be required; registration is required and is now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.orgThe North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
