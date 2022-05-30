beaded tree jewelry Library.jpg

Use wire, beads, and bangles to create a piece of bling for your favorite tree during the Beaded Tree Jewelry program at the North Branch Area Library.

Geared to ages 14 to adult, the event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Masks may be required; registration is required and is now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.org

The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.

For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

