BRAHAM
Bombers football
Sept. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Deer River @Deer River
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Barnum @Braham
Bombers volleyball
Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m. vs. Lakeview Christian @Lakeview Christian Academy
Sept. 12, 7:15 p.m. vs. Nevis @Braham
Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Ogilvie @Braham
Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rush City @Rush City
Bombers Cross Country
Sept 8, 4 p.m. @Pine City
Sept 13, 4:15 p.m. @Mora
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
Sept. 8, 5:15 p.m. vs. Woodcrest @ Cambridge Christian
Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m. vs. Immanuel Lutheran @Immanuel Lutheran, Mankato.
Sept. 12, 4 p.m. vs. Foreston @Foreston
Sept. 15, TBA vs. St. Cloud @St. Cloud
Sept. 16, 4 p.m. vs. Willmar @Cambridge Christian
Warriors volleyball
Sept. 8, 6 p.m. vs. Woodcrest @Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Center
Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m. vs. Immanuel Lutheran @Immanuel Lutheran, Mankato
Sept. 12, 5 p.m. vs. Foreston @Foreston
Sept. 15, TBA vs. St. Cloud @Saint Cloud
Sept. 16, 6 p.m. vs. Willmar @Cambridge Christian
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets football
Sept. 9, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Tech @Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets cross country
Sept. 9, 4:15 p.m. @Isanti Middle School
Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m. @The Ponds Golf Course
Bluejackets boys soccer
Sept. 8 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 12, 5 p.m. vs. Princeton @Princeton
Sept. 15, 5 p.m. vs. St. Francis @Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets girls soccer
Sept. 8, 5 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 10, 1 p.m. vs. Sartell-St. Stephen @Sartell
Sept 12, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton @Princeton
Sept. 17, 1 p.m. vs Proctor @Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets volleyball
Sept 13, 7 p.m. vs North Branch @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @Becker
Bluejackets girls tennis
Sept. 8, 4 p.m. vs. Monticello @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 10, 9 a.m. vs. Andover/Blaine/Forest Lake @Andover
Sept. 13, 4 p.m. vs. Saint Francis @Saint Francis
Sept. 15, 4 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Chisago Lakes
Sept. 17, 9 a.m. vs. Duluth East Invitational @Lincoln Elementary School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings football
Sept. 9, 6 p.m. vs. Duluth East @Duluth East
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Mora @North Branch
Vikings boys soccer
Sept. 8, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @North Branch
Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Chisago Lakes
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Big Lake
Sept. 17, 2 p.m. vs. Mesabi East High School @North Branch
Vikings girls soccer
Sept. 8, 5 p.m. vs. Monticello @North Branch
Sept. 12, 4:30 p.m. vs Chisago Lakes @Chisago Lakes
Sept. 15, 5 p.m. vs Big Lake @ Big Lake
Sept. 17, 1 p.m. vs. DeLaSalle @DeLaSalle
Vikings volleyball
Sept. 8, 7 p.m. vs. Saint Francis @North Branch
Sept. 10, 9 a.m. Home Tournament @North Branch
Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti @Cambridge-Isanti
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Forest Lake @North Branch
Sept. 17, 9 a.m. Hudson Invitational @Hudson, Wisconsin
Vikings girls tennis
Sept. 8, 4 p.m. vs. Princeton @North Branch
Sept. 9, 4 p.m. vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt @Lake Hiawatha Park
Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. Pine City Tournament @Pine City
Sept. 13, 4 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Big Lake
Sept. 15, 4 p.m. vs. Becker @North Branch
RUSH CITY
Tigers football
Sept. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Rush City
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Crosby-Ironton @Rush City
Tigers cross country
Sept. 8, 4 p.m. Pine City Invitational @Pine City Country Club
Sept. 13, 4:15 p.m. Mora Invitational @Spring Brook Golf Course
Tigers volleyball
Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central @Rush City
Sept. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson @Hinckley-Finlayson
Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham @Rush City
