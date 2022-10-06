BRAHAM
Bombers football
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Moose Lake/Willow River @Braham High School
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. vs. East Central @East Central High School (Sandstone)
Bombers volleyball
Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rush City @Braham High School
Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Isle High School
Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Pine City @Braham High School
Bombers cross country
Oct. 11, 4:15 p.m. Mora Last Chance Meet @Spring Brook Golf Course
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. vs. Rochester @ Rochester
Oct. 10, 4 p.m. vs. Valley Christian School @Cambridge Christian School
Oct. 13, 4 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist @Cambridge Christian School
Warriors volleyball
Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rochester @National Volleyball Center (Rochester)
Oct. 10, 4:30 p.m. vs. Valley Christian School @Valley Christian School (Osceola, WI)
Oct. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist @Cambridge Christian School
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets football
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @ Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids @ Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls swim and diving
Oct. 6, 6 p.m. vs. Becker @ Becker High School
Oct. 8, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools @ Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets cross country
Oct. 11, 4:15 p.m. Mora Last Chance Meet @Spring Brook Golf Course
Bluejackets boys soccer
Playoffs TBA
Bluejackets girls soccer
Playoffs TBA
Bluejackets volleyball
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton @Princeton High School
Oct. 8, 9 a.m. Esko Tournament @Esko High School
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Chisago Lakes High School
Bluejackets girls tennis
Postseason TBA
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings football
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld @North Branch High School
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Hermantown @Centricity Stadium
Vikings boys soccer
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Zimmerman @Zimmerman High School
Oct. 8, 1 p.m. vs. Duluth Marshall @Duluth Marshall High School
Vikings girls soccer
Oct. 8, 1 p.m. vs. Mahtomedi @North Branch High School
Vikings volleyball
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @Monticello High School
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Andover @Andover High School
Vikings girls tennis
Oct. 11, TBA Individual Sectionals @Elk River High School
RUSH CITY
Tigers football
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Mesabi East @Mesabi East High School (Aurora)
Oct. 14, 6 p.m. vs. International Falls @Andy Saloka Field
Tigers cross country
Oct. 11, 4 p.m. Royalton Invite @Royalton High School
Tigers volleyball
Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Braham @Braham High School
Oct. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @Rush City High School
Oct. 11, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City @Rush City High School
Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie @Ogilvie High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Steele County Blades at Four Seasons Center, Owatonna
Oct. 8, 7:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Squatch at Furniture and Things Community Event Center, Elk River
