Here is a list of local students who recently graduated from colleges around the country:
KhattaLynnah Moua of Cambridge earned a bachelor of science degree in special education: academic and behavioral strategist from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7. Moua was a magna cum laude graduate.
Brendon Carlson of Isanti earned a bachelor of arts degree in film and media studies from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7.
Madalynn Carlson of Isanti earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7.
Nathan Dupre of Isanti earned bachelor of science degrees in both accounting and finance from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7.
Tyla Holland of Isanti earned a master’s of science degree in educational leadership from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7. Holland was a cum laude graduate.
Hailey Lundeen of Isanti earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7. Lundeen was a summa cum laude graduate.
Megan Smith of Isanti earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise science from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7. Smith was a cum laude graduate
Aubrey Swenson of Isanti earned a bachelor of science degree in applied leadership from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7. Swenson was a summa cum laude graduate
Emma Finka of Saint Francis earned an associate arts degree in liberal studies from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7.
Hannah Solberg of Saint Francis earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Minnesota State University-Mankato in ceremonies held Friday-Saturday, May 6-7. Solberg was a magna cum laude graduate.
Nicole Forster of Cambridge and Ashley Retherford of Stanchfield both graduated from the nursing program at Bemidji State University and were formally admitted into the profession in a pinning ceremony held Thursday, May 5.
Abigail Buesseler of Stacy earned a bachelor of science degree in biological science and a bachelor or arts degree in biochemistry from the University of Mississippi in ceremonies held Wednesday-Sunday, May 4-8.
Amanda DeHaven of North Branch earned a bachelor of science-teaching degree in early childhood education from Winona State University.
Skylar Fedoravicius of Stacy earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Winona State University.
Jaydin Verdick of North Branch earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Winona State University.
Here is a list of local students who recently were named to the dean's list by colleges around the country:
Jill Brannick of Braham and Jacob Szczech of Isanti were named to the winter 2022 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Katelyn Fiebiger of North Branch and Tarah Knajdek of Rush City were named to the winter 2022 semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Madison Biermaier of Harris; Macy Brodin, Alixandra Petrik, Abigail Scott and Abigale Webster of North Branch; Isaac Erdman and Katelyn McDonald of Rush City; Daniel Findell, Skylar Fedoravicius and Matt Zimmerman of Stacy all were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at Winona State University.
Niya Duren of Center City was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Buena Vista University.
