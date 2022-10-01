Seiberlich supported
Dear Editor:
As the former Sheriff of Isanti County, I am writing to give my endorsement to Wayne Seiberlich for Isanti County Sheriff.
Wayne has worked for the Isanti County Sheriff’s department for 20 years. He has the experience as an investigator to send a message to criminals that crime will not be tolerated.
I have had the opportunity to work with Wayne on the Isanti County Fair Board for years. He is committed to serving our community and protecting it.
Please vote for Wayne Seiberlich for Isanti County Sheriff on Nov. 8.
Ken Harder
Cambridge
Supervisor for Morris
Dear Editor:
I’m endorsing Susan Morris for Isanti County Commissioner.
Susan has been at the forefront of accountability in county government. Working on improvements in delivery of services and keeping the budget as lean as possible.
Susan is a great communicator. As a township supervisor, I appreciate how Susan relays information in a timely manner that helps keep our local unit of grass roots government moving as efficiently as possible. Without question, Susan is a proud supporter of our men and women both current and past military. Susan was a founding member to create our veterans memorial park so we will never forget those who sacrificed so much and often everything so we can have a free country to call home.
Living in Isanti County we have much to be thankful for including our parks. With Susan’s help and support we have Anderson Park, this is a large park that will no doubt be a gathering place for people to relax, celebrate and discover our beautiful nature for generations to come. Susan did not become a County Commissioner to use it as a stepping stone for some higher office, she believes in helping her neighbors have a safe place to live, work and enjoy all our area has to offer.
I’m proud to support Susan for Isanti County Commissioner and I hope you will also support Susan Morris this November.
Mike Miller
Oxford Township
Swenson gains support
Dear Editor:
There are several reasons we are supporting North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson for Chisago County Commissioner in District 1. Here are a few of our reasons.
1. Jim acts in a bi-partisan way to find solutions that work for all of our residents and businesses. 2. As Mayor of North Branch, Jim worked with the city management to create smart, sustainable economic growth and development resulting in the city’s credit rating rising three times in two years. Working with the city, its council and commissions, he led the way in adding many new apartments, twin homes, single-family homes and new senior housing. 3. Public safety was improved due to Jim’s advocacy skills. 4. As the city leader, Jim worked to lower the city tax levy to 1.6% last year. 5. Jim has worked with many county and state officials advocating for North Branch. He was instrumental in redistricting the Chisago County commissioner districts so that North Branch had stronger representation by one person.
We believe Jim Swenson, with his governmental finance knowledge and budgeting skills and his creative problem solving abilities, is the best advocate and best candidate to represent North Branch while working to grow all of Chisago County. We urge you to vote for Jim Swenson for Chisago County Commissioner.
Tessa Hill and Dennis Johnson
North Branch
