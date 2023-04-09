I believe the resolution to make Isanti County a dedicated Second Amendment County is a direct and intentional play to those in the echo chamber of fear, misinformation, paranoia and conspiracy theories regarding the culture war issue of the government is out to take the guns away from law-abiding citizens. It potentiates the sense of, “Us against them” amongst the residents of Isanti County. It reinforces the notion of some, that government institutions cannot be trusted. Furthermore, it acts like a dog whistle to those on the more extreme continuum of society to act aggressively or violently towards government officials. It begs the question as to whether the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department has been adequately trained to recognize and deal with extremist groups operating in Minnesota.
To me, this fuels the discord and decay of the fabric of our society rather than to strengthen it. It can have the effect of amping up the angst many feel in Isanti County, Minnesota and in the rest of the country associated with the misinformation, disinformation and conspiracies about election fraud, COVID, vaccinations and Second Amendment rights. It makes the job of law enforcement agencies more difficult and potentially more dangerous. As a mental health provider and 30-plus year resident of Isanti County, I can say our clinic providers are experiencing a significant increase in the undercurrents of angst and uneasiness persons are feeling in relation to these social issues.
County Commissioners are elected to take actions that are intended to, and have a basis in, promoting the safety and wellbeing of county residents. This action does the opposite of that. You have an obligation to your constituents to demonstrate leadership by establishing an informed, thoughtful and unbiased position on the issue before you, no matter on what side of the issue you or they fall. Passing or expecting others to look away from you when you are called upon to fulfill this obligation is unacceptable.
