New graduates
Sandra Yerges of Cambridge earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Yerges received high distinction honors from the school.
Ryan Hunter Larson of Braham earned a bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Wofford College in ceremonies held on Sunday, May 22.
Clara Hailey of Center City received a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish from Colorado College in ceremonies held on Sunday, May 22.
Paul Michael Davison of East Bethel received a bachelor of science degree in software development and security from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Davison was a magna cum laude graduate.
Brooke Jo Olson of Cambridge received a bachelor of science degree from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences of South Dakota State University.
Bridgette A. Bienias of Stacy received a bachelor of science degree from the College of Education and Human Sciences of South Dakota State University. Bienias was a cum laude graduate.
Andrew James Simpson of East Bethel received a master of science degree from the graduate school of South Dakota State University.
Tadd Oachs of Harris received a MBA degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in ceremonies held on Saturday, May 14.
Dean’s list
Chase Murphy and Lauren Steitz of Braham, Josh Cook of Isanti and Hailie Provost of Saint Francis were named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Adelia Pierson of Braham, Emma Anderson and Bryce Callahan of Cambridge were named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Ridgewater College.
Sandra Yerges of Cambridge and Joshua Scheumann of Isanti were named to the spring 2022 chancellor’s list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, while Chloe Shaw of Cambridge and Kaitlyn Fedewa of Isanti were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the school.
Devin E. Roberts and Evelyn Thrippleton of Braham; Saylor E. Elwood, Nathan W. Head, Caleb C. Skiba, Amanda B. Westberg and Brandon V. Westburg of Cambridge; Cooper R. Johnson of Isanti; Dylan Beaver, Alex Webster and Tyler Wright of North Branch; and Ryan Calhoun and Jessie Karel of Stacy; and Laura O. Cameron, Mark R. Cameron and Micah J. Swedeen of Stanchfield all were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at North Dakota State University.
Ashley Melander, Kate Polzin and Molly Siedecki of Cambridge along with Kilee Gross of Isanti were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Victoria Skiba of Cambridge; Owen Dresel and Lauren Olson of Chisago City; Samantha Goulet and Erin Sabo of North Branch and Bridgette Bienias of Stacy were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at South Dakota State University.
Abigail Olson of Braham; Madelina Jaques, Leah Johnson and Samantha Peterson of Cambridge; Riley Henrikson of Dalba; Ethan Townsend of Isanti and Ava Baden of Saint Francis were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Alexa L. Rigsby of Stanchfield was named to the spring 2022 term presidents honor roll at the University of Wyoming, while Brandon P. O’Donnell of Harris was named to the spring 2022 term dean’s list at the school.
Aaron Swedeen of Stanchfield was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Lars Heinecke of Center City, Kaitlyn Blackburn and Logan Olson of Stacy were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Luther College.
Haile Eisfelder of Lindstrom and Emerson Peaslee of North Branch were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
Victoria Dietz of Shafer and Trista Rauma of Isanti were named to the winter/May 2022 term dean’s list at Wartburg College.
Andrew Valentini of Wyoming and Lydia Rehder of North Branch were named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Carthage College.
Special Award
Niya Duren of Center City earned the Fine Arts Award presented by Buena Vista University. The school purchased a work of art by Duren, who is a junior majoring in graphic design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.