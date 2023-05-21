Transparency was the theme of the North Branch Chamber of Commerce’s “State of the Chamber” Luncheon while discussing their financial status.
Chamber President Frank Gomes explained just how deep of trouble the Chamber is in during the luncheon held Tuesday, May 9.
“I wish we would have caught this earlier,” Gomes said. “I wish we would have figured this out, we just didn’t, so I apologize.”
Gomes laid out that the chamber currently has $3,400 in their savings, total. Their monthly expenses are now $1,500 just for their office space and utilities.
The Chamber’s expenses were just under $8,000 monthly before letting go Operations Manager Amber Wolfe, and prior to Executive Director Shelby Rollins’ resignation.
One of the Chamber’s biggest loss is the number of members that have left over the last three years.
Since October 2020, they Chamber lost 140 members which equates to roughly half its total memberships. Gomes explained that there’s a ratio where some business’ can’t afford the memberships or simply go out of business.
COVID-19 played another factor in losing memberships. Pre-COVID, the Chamber had 295 members and now they have 150 members. They lost 50 members in 2022 alone.
Board member Melissa Collins explained that most members are up-to-date with their memberships and there are only few that have outstanding invoices, as far as current memberships go.
She mentioned that non-profits pay $195 for their memberships and regular memberships are $295.
In addition to memberships, the Chamber has gone through three executive directors in the last three years, which has added to the troubles, according to Gomes.
“You can imagine the chaos. Everyone has their own operating system, their own spending habits, their own way of keeping track,” Gomes said. “It’s all part of the issue.”
Gomes said they are not the only ones that have been in this position, based on conversations with other chambers. Gomes mentioned Forest Lake went through the same situation and had to let go their staff as well as completely rebuild their chamber.
“We talked with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, and they said this isn’t uncommon, and we’re not alone in this,” Gomes said
He mentioned that the Chamber did consider integrating with another city’s chamber. But it felt there’s a uniqueness to North Branch’s Chamber and wants to give it a shot on its own.
The Plan
The No. 1 thing on the Chamber’s list for its future plan is to get financially healthy.
The Chamber looked at all of the pieces of the puzzle: negotiating contracts, leasing their office space out, and letting Wolfe go.
Melissa Collins is volunteering her time two days a week to assist with emails, the website, and more.
“We have quite a few businesses that have moved into the area in the last year that we definitely want to go out and talk to and have them join us as well,” Collins said.
To continue serving chamber members, the North Branch Chamber of Commerce sill plans to host its major annual events. But to continue those, the Chamber asked for volunteers.
The Golf Tournament and Fall Harvest Festival will still be put on, as well as monthly luncheons.
The Chamber plans to be completely volunteer-run through the rest of 2023 and until it is financially stable.
After Gomes explained where the Chamber sat, he answered questions.
Bill Young, Owner of Anderson & Koch Ford, confirmed the monthly cost of the North Branch Chamber’s office space.
“Donna (Hubbard) and I are a bit concerned, if you were to give up that (office) space you won’t have a presence,” Young said. “We’ll cover the remainder of the year at 10-5 ($10,500) if some other people are willing to step in and do some volunteering.”
More people at the luncheon offered ideas for events and fundraisers that the Chamber can host. But that wasn’t the only way the community showed support.
This year’s golf tournament already has a Master Sponsor, Coca Cola. And this year it will be titled “J Reed Memorial Golf Tournament.”
