The North Branch Chamber of Commerce’s May 9 Luncheon was filled with supportive chamber members as President Frank Gomes explained the serious financial situation the chamber is in.

 Nikki Hallman

Transparency was the theme of the North Branch Chamber of Commerce’s “State of the Chamber” Luncheon while discussing their financial status.

Chamber President Frank Gomes explained just how deep of trouble the Chamber is in during the luncheon held Tuesday, May 9.

