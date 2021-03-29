>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during remote learning. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Thursday, March 25
>Chisago County 4-H Virtual Orientation
All are invited to a Virtual Chisago County 4-H Orientation to be held at 4 p.m. Learn about the opportunities 4-H can provide your family and the many enrollment pathways you can take. Contact 4-H Coordinator Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150 for more information.
Friday, March 26
>Play Inc Cabaret Show, Flagrant Fowl
Play Inc. Grand Opening!“Off Book” Series Cabaret Show featuring improv by Flagrant Fowl. New Cambridge Public Library location, 111 Dellwood St. N. 8 p.m. start, Covid regulations in effect. Buy tickets online only at playincarts.org. No sales at the door.
Saturday, March 27
>Chisago County 4-H Sleeping Pant Workshop
All are invited to a Chisago County 4-H Sleeping Pant Sewing Workshop to be held at 10 a.m. at Kost Church in North Branch (37405 Kost Trail, North Branch). Learn how to sew your own sleeping pants! No prior sewing experience needed. Contact 4-H Coordinator Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150 for more information.
Saturday, March 27
>Play Inc Cabaret Show, The Divas Live in Concert
Play Inc. Grand Opening!“Off Book” Series Cabaret Show featuring vocals by The Divas Live in Concert. New Cambridge Public Library location, 111 Dellwood St. N. 8 p.m. start, Covid regulations in effect. Buy tickets online only at playincarts.org. No sales at the door.
Tuesday, March 30
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stacy (31075 Genesis Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.