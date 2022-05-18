Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Wednesday, May 18
>North 65 Chamber Luncheon
The monthly luncheon for the North 65 Chamber of Commerce will be held at the Isanti County Historical Society from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is a catered lunch and a program that features Leah Phifer, founder of WhyWork. Cost of the luncheon is $15. To register, go to north65chamber.com/events/details/monthly-chamber-luncheon-may-2022-2122.
Friday, May 20
>All Welcome to a Princess Party
All are invited to a Princess Party! Registration starts at 5:45 p.m. at the Cambridge Middle School, 31374 Xylite St. NE, Cambridge. Dress up and come play princess. Activities are geared for 4-8 year-olds, but any age is welcome. Parents may drop off or stay and watch. Early bird pricing through May 6 is $22; after May 6 or at the door is $30. Event/ticket details can be found on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/princess-party-tickets-313039378207. For questions, plese call 612-991-1687.
Friday, May 20
>5th Grade Conservation Day
The Isanti County Parks Department will sponsor a conservation day for fifth grade students throughout Isanti County. The event will take place at the Becklin Homestead County Park, located at 34605 Holly St. NW in Cambridge, from 9 a.m. to noon. Students will learn about conservation, and classroom guide volunteers are needed. For more information, call 763-689-8220 or go to www.co.isanti.mn.us/184/Parks-Recreation.
Tuesday, May 24
>Isanti County senior citizens meeting
The monthly Triad meeting for Isanti County senior citizens will be at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. Guest speaker Barry Wendorf from Isanti County Parks will talk about the park system and available activities. All Isanti County seniors are welcome to attend this free event.
Thursday, May 26
>Teddy Bear Band at Kids Summer Event
The public is invited to watch the Teddy Bear Band perform at the first Kids Summer Event in Cambridge. This will be the first of four events held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The concert will be held at Cambridge City Park, 810 2nd Ave. SW, and will move to Cambridge Public Library in case of bad weather.
Sunday, May 29
>Royalton Memorial Memorial Day Service
The public is invited to the Royalton Memorial Cemetery Association’s annual Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m at 2511 Church Road, Braham. Pastor Joel Preston of the Pine City Evangelical Free Church will give a devotional, music will be provided by Adrienne Roubinek. A luncheon will follow service, free will offering accepted. Call Les Orvis at 320-492-4579 with questions.
Friday, June 3
>Seth Doud at Concert in the Park
Seth Doud will perform an acoustic rock concert as the first Concerts in the Park series presented by the city of Cambridge. The concert will be held at Cambridge City Park, 810 2nd Ave. SW, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A food truck from Cambridge Bar & Grill will be there; pets are welcome but must be leashed. In the event of bad weather, the concert will move to Cambridge City Center Mall.
Saturday, June 4
>Space Jam featured as first Movie in the Park
The movie Space Jam will be screened on Saturday, June 4 starting at dusk at City Park in Cambridge. The movie is the first entry in Cambridge’s Movies in the Park series, which will take place on the first Saturday of each month. Snacks will be sold by GTI, Cambridge Theatres. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown at Cambridge City Center Mall.
