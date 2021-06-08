Common Ground Concerts is excited to announce that they’re launching their summer concert series with Peter Mayer in Concert on June 10 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the outdoor venue at North Folk Winery, 43150 Blackhawk Road, Harris.

Tickets are $15 plus a small processing fee, and are available online at: Showtix4u.com. Just go to the Showtix website and type “Common Ground Concerts” into the search bar. The concert should pop right up.

Their series this summer will have a concert on the second Thursday of each month, June through September. Upcoming scheduled concerts include Fendrick & Peck, Lonesome Dan Kase and Kenny Krona. All four concerts will be held outdoors at North Folk Winery. You can come early and enjoy some wood-fired pizza! It’s going to be a great summer!

