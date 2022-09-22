It’s homecoming week! Homecoming is the tradition of welcoming back former students and coming together as a community to celebrate our existence as North Branch Area Public Schools!
Homecoming is an exciting time to look back with humility and respect. I took time this past week to go into the district archives to take a look at Viking pride from years past. A message from Superintendent G.M. Orwoll in the 1939 yearbook and his words of gratitude are very similar to the gratitude I feel today as I serve as your superintendent.
In 1939, Superintendent Orwoll said, “we are proud of the growth that has taken place in our schools and thankful for the increased facilities that we possess whereby giving our boys and girls of our community a better training and preparation for life.” I share in his sentiments of gratitude for serving NBAPS and each opportunity our staff provides to help each student to learn and grow to reach their full potential.
Homecoming Week at North Branch Area Public Schools has been packed with events. Dress up days bring a fun twist to school days throughout the week, with sporting events and several fun activities happening each night after school. This week we have honor traditions that bring us together, and we got to try new things — like the Pickleball Palooza!
Viking pride is alive and well, so put on your Viking gear and come join us as we rally to the end of Homecoming week!
Friday is Spirit Day and is packed with Homecoming events. The high school is hosting a pep fest at 1:45 p.m. in the stadium, followed by the Homecoming Parade at 3:15 p.m. The parade will start at Maple Street and CR-30, proceed east on Maple, and then south on Grand Ave. to the stadium. Tailgating starts at 4 p.m. and there will be fun activities for the kids, including face painting, wacky hair, and yard games. Local food trucks will also be in attendance.
The week culminates with a community reception for our Viking Hall of Fame inductees coach Dave Ambers, athlete Kris Bowers, and coach Bruce Walker, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school commons, and varsity football against Rock Ridge at 7 p.m. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at halftime.
Celebrating homecoming is all about celebrating community. The Viking 1995 yearbook said it best in their yearbook dedication. With a picture of ripples of water radiating from a single point, the yearbook staff chose to acknowledge the pride that radiates from our schools throughout our district communities. These rings continue to contribute to our growth, our protection, and they guide us in new directions. We couldn’t ask for a better community to celebrate with!
SKOL! Vikings!
Dr. Sara Paul is the Superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
