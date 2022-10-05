Sara Paul.jpg

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, North Branch Area Public Schools and the City of North Branch will again host Walk and Roll to School at 7:05 a.m. at St. Gregory’s Church. We will head east on Maple Street starting at 7:15 a.m, and proceed south on Grand Ave. to our final destinations.

Walk and Roll to School events are a wonderful way to not only get to know other families and students, but also a great way to enjoy a beautiful morning and get a little exercise! Most notably though, they are a way for the school district, the city, families, students, and the community to celebrate so much of the work that has been done in the community through “Safe Routes to School” grants.

Load comments