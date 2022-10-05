On Wednesday, Oct. 12, North Branch Area Public Schools and the City of North Branch will again host Walk and Roll to School at 7:05 a.m. at St. Gregory’s Church. We will head east on Maple Street starting at 7:15 a.m, and proceed south on Grand Ave. to our final destinations.
Walk and Roll to School events are a wonderful way to not only get to know other families and students, but also a great way to enjoy a beautiful morning and get a little exercise! Most notably though, they are a way for the school district, the city, families, students, and the community to celebrate so much of the work that has been done in the community through “Safe Routes to School” grants.
The city’s tireless efforts to secure these grant funds has provided a number of safety improvements in the community and around the schools over the years, such as funding for radios and crossing guard equipment, the realignment of Lincoln Trial and installation of a higher visibility pedestrian crossing at the middle school, trail and crosswalk improvements on Lincoln Trail, Grand, and Hemingway, and much more.
The city’s latest planned project will result in a sidewalk from Maple St. to the North Branch Public Library, where it will join existing sidewalks and create a seamless pedestrian route along the east side of County Road 30.
I am so grateful for the city’s participation in these events! Representatives of the fire and police departments will be on hand to lead our safe route to school and block traffic when necessary. City officials will also be on hand to answer any questions about its safe routes efforts, past and present.
So grab your bike or your walking shoes and come join us on October 12 for another great Walk and Roll to School event! SKOL!
Dr. Sara Paul is the Superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
