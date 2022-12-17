Top players: Senior Marissa Miller, D; junior Jaden Kozak, F; sophomore Ariel Carlsten, F; freshman Molly Hanson, D.
Outlook: If the Northern Tier Stars girls hockey team wants to find success this season, a lot of underclassmen will have to step up into key roles and play up to the varsity standard. Kozak is confident this group of girls is up for the challenge.
“We have a very young team, probably averaging an age of 15,” he said. “We only have three seniors.”
With a new coaching staff in place, the team has struggled in the early part of the season. Despite the losses, Kozak is seeing rapid improvement in his players.
“They are getting their feet wet finally,” he said. “I feel the season is going to turn around very quickly here. They are starting to understand our new concepts.”
Miller is one of few seniors on the team and she brings leadership to the defense. Kozak and Carlsten lead the offensive attack. Sophomore Makenna Sanders is another forward who can put the puck in the net. Sophomore Abby Thurmer and junior Mackenzie Baumgardt are the top goaltenders.
“We have some hard-working girls that love to play hockey,” Kozak said. “They show it on the ice with their emotion and their grit and grind.”
Kozak believes that this group of players has a chance to do special things come February.
“I feel our goal is going to be to win the conference this year,” he said. “I think it’s very attainable. How we are going to get there is hard work. We’re pushing these girls to the limit.”
